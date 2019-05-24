Graycor Southern Cuts The Ribbon At Its New Georgia Facility

KENNESAW, Ga., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Graycor Southern, Inc., a leading power and process general and mechanical contractor, held a ribbon cutting event and open house at its new headquarters location in Kennesaw, GA. The event was attended by clients, vendors, employees and representatives from the local business community.

Graycor Southern team members celebrate the opening of their new facility in Kennesaw, GA.

"We appreciate the warm welcome and open arms from Cobb County," said Shawn Buchanan, vice president and general manager of Graycor Southern. "This is a milestone for us. We have grown over the last five years, and we are happy to be part of Cobb County and Kennesaw, GA."

Mel Gray, non-executive chairman of Graycor, Graycor Southern's parent company, said, "It's a great privilege to be in Cobb County today. This is a milestone for a company that will soon celebrate 100 years in business. We are delighted to have Graycor Southern as part of the Graycor family, and you are going to see a vibrant and growing company here in Cobb County."

Graycor Southern provides general and mechanical construction services for the power, process chemical, oil and gas, pulp and paper, and industrial markets in the Southeast. The company's new headquarters, operations facility and fabrication shop is located at 2100 Barrett Park Drive, Suite 501, Kennesaw, GA 30144. The company also maintains sales offices in Charleston, SC; Charlotte, NC; and Greenville, SC.

"We are glad to have you in Cobb County and the State of Georgia," said Cobb Country Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Sharon Mason. "On behalf of our 2,500 company members, we're thrilled to have Graycor Southern headquartered here. Thank you for choosing Cobb County." The event was held on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Graycor Southern Inc.: Graycor Southern, Inc. is a general and mechanical contractor focused on the power, industrial, and process markets in the Southeast. The company is based in Kennesaw, GA, but also has sales offices in Charleston, SC; Charlotte, NC; and Greenville, SC. For more information, please visit: www.graycorsouthern.com.

Media Contact:

Brian Gallagher, VP, Corporate Development

Cell: 864-551-0362

Email: 215322@email4pr.com

SOURCE Graycor Southern

Related Links

http://www.graycorsouthern.com

