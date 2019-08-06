GrayHair Achieves SOC 2 Compliance and HITRUST Controls Mapping

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayHair Software, the trusted partner and provider of mail tracking and address hygiene services to the largest mailers and mail service providers in the country, today announces the successful completion of a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2® Type II Audit examination for its platform. The successful completion illustrates GrayHair's ongoing commitment to create and maintain a secure operating environment for its clients' confidential data.

SOC 2® represents Service Organization Control 2 compliance and is an annual, in-depth security evaluation audit performed by an independent, accredited third party. It examines security policies and processes in place at data centers and physical locations. It typically takes three to four months from audit to compliance approval. The company has been SOC 2® compliant for more than six consecutive years.

"By proactively completing a SOC 2® audit and HITRUST controls mapping, GrayHair is demonstrating their proactive commitment to data security and compliance," said Dixon Wright, Vice President SOC & ISO Practices, Coalfire. "GrayHair can confidently provide their valued clients an independent report on their security controls posture."

"We live in a world where data privacy is a fundamental right and data security is imperative to every customer experience, across every communication channel," said Tom McCaully, CEO of GrayHair Software. "The successful completion of our SOC 2® Type II audit provides GrayHair's clients with the assurance that GrayHair has deployed the controls and safeguards necessary to protect and secure their data in accordance with industry standards and best practices."

The SOC 2® Type II report is performed by an independent auditing firm and is intended to provide an understanding of the service organization's suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of its internal controls. An organization may select any or all of the trust service principles applicable to their business. The successful completion of this voluntary engagement illustrates GrayHair's ongoing commitment to create and maintain a secure operating environment for its clients' confidential data.

"We are audited on an annual basis for security compliance by many of our top clients," said Linda Green, Senior Director, Risk Management and Planning, GrayHair Software. "Our independent SOC 2 compliance testing is vital to the success of our relationships with our clients."

About Coalfire

Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public-sector organizations avert threats, close gaps, and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing, and cyber engineering services, Coalfire helps clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives, and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for nearly 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe. For more information, visit www.Coalfire.com.

About GrayHair Software

GrayHair Software is the trusted partner and provider of mail tracking and address hygiene services to the largest mailers and mail service providers in the country. GrayHair solutions deliver insights and decision-ready business intelligence that enable its clients to define best mailing practices, enhance customer engagement, increase response rates, and decrease cost per acquisition. With GrayHair, mailers gain the guidance and confidence of 200+ years of collective postal experience and an ally with an understanding of the postal industry's nuances. GrayHair is the advantage for marketing agencies, mail service providers, and mailers in the finance, insurance, retail, non-profit, and utilities industries. For more information, visit www.GrayHairSoftware.com

