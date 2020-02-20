GrayHair Compliant with CCPA Requirements

The CCPA is a comprehensive privacy regulation that defines privacy rights and protections for California consumers. It is the most recent personal data protection law passed by the State of California as a response to the increased role of personal data in contemporary business practices and the personal privacy implications surrounding the collection, use, protection, and sale of personal information. It applies to for-profit organizations that collect, process or store personal information pertaining to California residents regardless of where the organizations are incorporated.

GrayHair partnered with Coalfire to perform a compliance assessment of its current business practices and controls. The objectives of the assessment include the characterization of the data processing environment; the identification of key data processing flows and related processes; the evaluation of processes, procedures, and relevant technology; the identification in GrayHair's overall compliance posture; and the issuance of recommendations to assist GrayHair in developing a corrective action plan.

Based on a readiness assessment exercise, documentation review, technical testing, and multiple interviews, Coalfire has established that GrayHair's environment is compliant with updated CCPA requirements.

"Coalfire has assessed GrayHair's privacy program, and we are pleased with the work they have done and their commitment to privacy and customer trust," said Paul Sonntag, Director of Privacy, Coalfire.

"By achieving compliance with CCPA regulations, we are able to assure our clients that GrayHair has deployed the proper systems and controls to adhere to industry standards and best practices," said Tom McCaully, CEO, GrayHair Software. "Our commitment is to help our customers understand how California's new law affects their operations and provide the support they will need to meet those requirements."

"GrayHair has taken the proper steps to validate that our systems align with CCPA requirements," said Linda Green, Senior Director, Risk Management and Planning, GrayHair Software. "We are constantly working to make sure that our customers have the support tools from us to enable their compliance needs."

Managing a Secure Operating Environment

GrayHair is committed to creating and maintaining a secure operating environment for all of our clients. We are proud to say that in addition to CCPA compliance, our mail tracking technology platform is Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II compliant . GrayHair has been SOC 2® compliant for more than six consecutive years. SOC 2 is an annual, in-depth security evaluation audit performed by an independent, accredited third party.

GrayHair participates in numerous external security audits annually for both on-premise and cloud-based secure computing environments. In 2019, GrayHair successfully had over 30 external security audits/assessments by our customers and third parties.

To learn more about GrayHair's commitment to compliance and customer data security for enterprise mailers and mail service providers , visit www.GrayHairSoftware.com .

About Coalfire

Coalfire is a cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public sector organizations avert threats, close gaps, and effectively manage risk. By providing independent, tailored advice and services that span the cybersecurity and compliance lifecycle (Cyber Risk Services, Compliance Services, and Coalfire Labs), Coalfire helps clients develop scalable programs that improve their security and compliance posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. For more information, visit www.Coalfire.com .

About GrayHair Software

GrayHair Software is the trusted partner and provider of mail tracking and address hygiene services to the largest mailers and mail service providers in the country. GrayHair solutions deliver insights and decision-ready business intelligence that enable its clients to define best mailing practices, enhance customer engagement, increase response rates, and decrease cost per acquisition. With GrayHair, mailers gain the guidance and confidence of 200+ years of collective postal experience and an ally with an understanding of the postal industry's nuances. GrayHair is the advantage for marketing agencies, mail service providers, and mailers in the finance, insurance, retail, non-profit, and utilities industries. For more information, visit www.GrayHairSoftware.com .

