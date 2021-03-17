Grayhawk Capital Names Leib Bolel as Partner

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grayhawk Capital, Arizona's longest operating venture capital firm with a focus on early growth Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology companies, today announced it has named Leib Bolel as a partner and full member of the firm. Bolel first joined Grayhawk Capital in 2019 as venture partner on the heels of establishing his own fund.

"Having created significant impact within Arizona's technology ecosystem as founder of the Arizona Israel Technology Alliance, Leib is highly respected across the industry," said Sherman Chu, founder and managing partner of Grayhawk Capital. "Leib has brought immense value to Grayhawk Capital as a venture partner and we're excited to have him join as a partner. In his new role, he will continue executing on our strategy of investing in the most promising of technology companies founded in Arizona, across the U.S. and Israel."

Grayhawk Capital is Arizona's most established and largest venture capital firm. It was founded in 1999, has more than $550 million managed by its partners and is currently raising its third fund. To-date, Grayhawk Capital has made 58 investments and completed 43 exits including six IPO's. The firm currently has 14 active companies in its portfolio including Arizona-based SaaS telehealth leader eVisit and visual collaboration software provider Lucid of Utah, whose vibrant worldwide growth has earned it unicorn status.

"Joining a team with exceptional leadership, over eighty years of venture capital experience and the remarkable results they have been able to achieve, sustain and grow, is a true privilege," said Bolel. "Grayhawk Capital has been a consistent top quartile/decile fund over the last twenty years and I look forward to being a continued part of its success."

With over a decade of experience in the area of new business development and startups, Bolel offers the highest level of analytical skills, ensuring investments are forthcoming and available for continuing growth. He has held a number of past and current board and advisor roles in early-growth technology companies as well as volunteer engagements that include the International Leadership Council for the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, World Vision, Smile Train and the Jewish Federations. Bolel holds an MBA from Walden University and a bachelor's degree from Tannenbaum College.

About Grayhawk Capital

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, the partners of Grayhawk Capital are a seasoned and cohesive management team with 80+ years of collective experience over 10 venture funds. Their superior track record and strong returns are based on a proven investment model providing post revenue Series A and Series B funding to the dynamic and rapidly growing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) market in emerging tech hubs. With a current target fund size of $75M for Fund III, Grayhawk invests in the information technology industry in sectors such as mobile computing, cloud, security, enterprise & application software, business intelligence, healthcare IT, and financial. To learn more, visit http://grayhawkcapital.us.

SOURCE Grayhawk Capital

