Graylark Technologies Launches Raven, the Next Evolution of GeoSpy

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graylark Technologies launched Raven today, the successor to its GeoSpy AI platform.

GeoSpy demonstrated that AI can determine a photo's location using only pixel data, without GPS metadata. Raven expands on this by offering a broader visual intelligence platform for investigations and daily security operations.

Raven (formerly GeoSpy) UI

The software processes low-quality files such as CCTV footage, screenshots, and blurry social media uploads, including nighttime video. It integrates tools for geolocation, street targeting, vehicle identification, and scene analysis within a single interface.

"GeoSpy was just about finding locations, but Raven does a lot more," Graylark founder Daniel Heinen said. "We want to build AI that actually understands the physical world it sees in a picture."

Graylark reports that major city police departments, government agencies, international security organizations, and corporate teams already use Raven. Unlike older systems that require metadata or manual review, Raven analyzes the image data directly.

"Investigators spend all day looking at imagery from phones, street cameras, and social media," Heinen said. "Raven turns those files into useful information in a few seconds."

Graylark Technologies develops frontline visual intelligence systems that analyze real-world environments using raw pixel data.

For more information, visit https://www.withraven.ai/.

Contact:

Christian Webb

5108549856

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SOURCE Graylark Technologies, Inc.