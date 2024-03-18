Graylog Appoints Ross Brewer as Vice President and Managing Director EMEA to Support its Strong International Growth

HAMBURG, Germany and HOUSTON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graylog, an award-winning Threat Detection & Incident Response solutions provider, has today announced Ross Brewer's appointment as Vice President and Managing Director in EMEA, based in the company's London office. This strategic executive appointment will help the Hamburg-born company build upon its strong momentum across the EMEA region.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of cyber threats and complex IT environments, there is a need for effective threat detection solutions that cover the entire attack surface. Graylog emerges as a standout with its user-friendly and affordable SIEM, Log Management, and API Security options. Offering flexible deployment models across Graylog Cloud, private cloud, and on-premises, Graylog perfectly aligns with the unique requirements of the EMEA region. This contrasts sharply with the predominant market trend of cybersecurity vendors pushing towards cloud-only solutions. In a region where only 53% of businesses have embraced cloud technology , Graylog's approach champions data sovereignty, making it an ideal choice for EMEA businesses seeking tailored cybersecurity solutions.

"We are thrilled to have Ross join us during this exciting growth phase," Joshua Ziel, Chief Sales Officer, expressed. "Ross's expertise in our domain and his proven success in expanding teams across the EMEA region make him a perfect match for the Graylog family. His commitment to enhancing customer outcomes and accelerating development with our partners underscores our confidence in his potential to elevate Graylog's success."

Brewer has almost 40 years of commercial and technical cybersecurity experience, having joined Graylog from SimSpace, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer. Ross has also held senior leadership roles at AttackIQ, LogRhythm, and LogLogic, where he developed an industry reputation for building high-performance teams.

Ross Brewer commented on his appointment: "I am delighted to join Graylog at this juncture. The business is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of EMEA organisations. There remains a strong appetite in key EMEA markets for both self-managed and cloud-based cybersecurity solutions. Graylog is the ideal strategic partner for organisations looking for cybersecurity experts to provide that unrivalled support."

About Graylog

Graylog elevates cybersecurity and IT operations through its comprehensive SIEM, Centralized Log Management, and API Security solutions. Graylog provides the edge in Threat Detection & Incident Response across diverse attack surfaces. The company's unique blend of AI/ML, advanced analytics, and intuitive design makes cybersecurity smarter, not harder. Graylog is also ideal for troubleshooting daily IT performance and availability issues. Unlike competitors' complex, costly setups, Graylog offers power and affordability, simplifying the IT and security challenges. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, and now headquartered in Houston, Texas, Graylog solutions are deployed in over 50,000 installations across 180 countries. Learn more at Graylog.com, or connect with us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn .

