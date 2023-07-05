GrayMatter Expands Industrial Intelligence Platform through Strategic Merger with Automation & Control Concepts

News provided by

GrayMatter

05 Jul, 2023, 17:10 ET

PITTSBURGH, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatter announces its largest strategic merger to date with the addition of Automation & Control Concepts, a leading St. Louis-based industrial control systems integrator.

"We're excited to add ACC to GrayMatter's family of brands as we accelerate our expansion with our latest strategic merger," said James Gillespie, GrayMatter's CEO & Co-Founder.

Continue Reading

GrayMatter is a technology and consulting company focused on helping manufacturing and critical infrastructure companies optimize production with digital operations.

"Engineering expertise is in extremely high demand from our manufacturing, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, and energy customers, so we strive to find established companies like ACC that have a culture built around accountability, integrity, respect, innovation, and teamwork — GrayMatter's five core values," Gillespie said.

GrayMatter offers Advanced Industrial Analytics, Automation & Controls, Industrial Cybersecurity, Brilliant Operations, and other as-a-service solutions to help industrial organizations transform their operations and empower their people.

"We are very excited to announce to our employees and clients the new combined capabilities of both GrayMatter and its family companies," said ACC Principal Mark Hoffman. "GrayMatter's culture and core values are completely aligned with ACC. This strategic merger expands our service offerings and technical capabilities creating new opportunities for our employees and clients."

Founded in 1996, ACC has nearly 70 employees, including over 50 engineers with deep experience in electrical design, PLC programming, HMI/SCADA design, and MES data collection and analysis.

ACC's customers include Nestlé Purina PetCare and Anheuser-Busch, both of which have corporate headquarters in Downtown St. Louis, near ACC's home office.

With the addition, GrayMatter has about 270 employees in the U.S., Canada and India. GrayMatter's headquarters are north of Pittsburgh, PA with offices in Kalamazoo, MI, Columbus, OH, Richmond, VA, Newark, DE, India and now St. Louis, MO.

This is the fifth strategic merger GrayMatter has completed since 2018. In January 2023, GrayMatter acquired Phantom Technical Services, Inc. of Columbus, Ohio. In 2022, GrayMatter acquired HTSE, Inc., a Michigan-based process automation & machine control provider. In 2020, GrayMatter acquired Virginia-based E-Merge Systems, and in March 2018, GrayMatter acquired Colorado-based TMMI's software and services assets.

A partnership with Hamilton Robinson Capital Partners, a private equity firm, preceded the partnerships and has accelerated GrayMatter's ability to expand rapidly.

Visit GrayMatter online at graymattersystems.com.

SOURCE GrayMatter

Also from this source

GrayMatter Accelerates Industrial Intelligence Platform with Ohio System Integrator Strategic Merger

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.