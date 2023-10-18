GrayMatters Health Appoints Kirk Thelander as Chief Commercial Officer

News provided by

GrayMatters Health Ltd.

18 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Executive with Robust Mental Health and Therapeutic Experience Joins GMH's Expanding US Executive Team, Supporting Prism for PTSD Rollout 

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatters Health (GMH), developer of digital self-neuromodulation therapies for mental health care, today announced the appointment of Kirk Thelander to Chief Commercial Officer. Thelander joins GMH's expanding US-based executive team, bringing more than 17 years of experience in medical device sales and management, launching mental health technologies and bringing digital therapeutics to new markets.

Continue Reading
Mr. Kirk Therlander, newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer, GrayMatters Health.
Mr. Kirk Therlander, newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer, GrayMatters Health.

"GMH has placed an emphasis on curating a team of mental health industry experts to lead the introduction of Prism for PTSD to mental healthcare clinics throughout the USA," said Oded Kraft, CEO and Co-Founder of GMH. "Mr. Thelander's years of experience will prove critical in this effort, as he brings a deep and unique understanding of our customers' needs and how they are addressed by Prism's novel approach to mental disorder treatment."

Prism for PTSD, the first self-neuromodulation therapy to receive U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance as a prescribed adjunct therapy for PTSD, is available in select clinics in the US. Prism uses GMH's proprietary amygdala-derived EEG-fMRI-Pattern (EFP) biomarker, based on advanced statistical models that register amygdala fMRI data with EEG. Prism for PTSD gamifies a patient's brain activity associated with PTSD allowing them to take an active role in improving their symptoms.

"For many of the nine million Americans living with PTSD, regaining control over their lives remains an ongoing battle despite existing therapies," said Mr. Thelander. "As an innovative procedure, Prism is poised to make a meaningful impact. I am eager to support mental healthcare providers looking for new tools to augment psychotherapy and pharmacotherapy and improve patient outcomes."

Mr. Thelander joins GMH from previous leadership roles at AloeMD, LLC, Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers, Freespira and Neuronetics, Inc. In his role at GMH, Thelander will be responsible for developing and executing commercial strategies aimed at accelerating growth.

About GrayMatters Health

GrayMatters Health (GMH) develops self-neuromodulation therapies for mental health care. GMH is the first company to develop a treatment based on digital biomarkers of brain-mechanism-specific activity associated with mental disorders. The EEG-fMRI-Pattern (EFP) biomarker is based on advanced statistical models that register fMRI data with an accessible and low-cost modality, EEG. The company's products use these biomarkers with an interactive simulation to help patients regain control over the relevant brain activity.

GMH's flagship FDA-cleared product, Prism for PTSD, offers providers a neuroscience-based technology that augments psychotherapy and pharmacotherapy while improving patient outcomes. The company is collaborating with leading mental health institutions to evaluate Prism for additional mental disorders.

GMH's core patented technology was developed by Professor Talma Hendler, MD, PhD, a Professor of Neuroscience and Psychiatry at Tel Aviv University and Director of the Sagol Brain Institute at the Tel Aviv Souraski Medical Center.

Learn more by visiting our website https://graymatters-health.com and following us on LinkedIn and X.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2250871/GrayMatters_Health.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1723956/GrayMatters_Health_Logo.jpg

SOURCE GrayMatters Health Ltd.

Also from this source

GrayMatters Health Expands US Executive Team, Including Appointment of Dr. Aron Tendler as Chief Medical Officer

GrayMatters Health Expands US Executive Team, Including Appointment of Dr. Aron Tendler as Chief Medical Officer

GrayMatters Health (GMH), developer of digital self-neuromodulation therapies for mental health care, today announced the expansion of its executive...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Mental Health

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.