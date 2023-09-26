GrayMatters Health Expands US Executive Team, Including Appointment of Dr. Aron Tendler as Chief Medical Officer

New Hires Support Rollout of Prism for PTSD in Clinics Throughout the US

HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatters Health (GMH), developer of digital self-neuromodulation therapies for mental health care, today announced the expansion of its executive team in the United States (US) with the appointment of psychiatrist Dr. Aron Tendler to Chief Medical Officer. In addition, Pam Schwartz joins as VP Marketing and Scott Blackman joins as Director of Market Access and Provider Success, to rollout the company's flagship device, Prism for PTSD, in clinics throughout the country.

With more than 13 million Americans living with PTSD, there is a pressing need to augment existing therapies and empower patients with more control over their mental health. Prism for PTSD, the first neuromodulation therapy to receive U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance as a prescribed adjunct therapy for PTSD, is currently available in select clinics in the US. It is based on GMH's proprietary amygdala-derived EEG-fMRI-Pattern (EFP) biomarker technology, which applies advanced statistical models that register fMRI data with EEG data. During the Prism procedure in the clinic, the patient practices lowering their amygdala-based biomarker to help control their PTSD symptoms using standard EEG.

"We are thrilled to have these experienced professionals join our mission to drive improved mental health care forward with our innovative technology," said Oded Kraft, Co-Founder and CEO of GrayMatters Health. "This strong team combines Dr. Tendler's extensive clinical expertise, Pam Schwartz's sales and marketing leadership and Scott Blackman's payor and provider experience to drive widespread adoption of Prism for PTSD to augment standard-of-care for patients in need."

Dr. Tendler is a board-certified psychiatrist based in Palm Beach, Florida, bringing over 20 years of experience as an industry leader researching novel treatments for mental health disorders.

"For the past 20 years I have seen the devastating impact of PTSD on patients who are in need of treatments that enhance standard of care outcomes," said Dr. Tendler. "Prism for PTSD ushers in a paradigm shift in the field of mental health, offering a non-trauma-based therapy that helps patients gain control over their PTSD symptoms, with a high safety profile and high patient compliance."

Ms. Schwartz brings over 20 years of experience in medical device sales, marketing, and strategy. Her previous roles include leading corporate marketing at AIVF, a fertility technology startup and a direct-to-patient program at Insightec, driving incisionless surgery for people living with movement disorders in the US.

Mr. Blackman brings over 30 years of experience in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries, with a dedicated focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. With extensive experience in payer coverage, marketing, and sales, he will lead GMH's US market access and reimbursement efforts in support of commercial objectives. Mr. Blackman joins GMH from his previous roles as Director of Market Access at BrainsWay and National Director, Payer Policy and Reimbursement at Medical Technology Partners. Prior to those roles, he served as Senior CNS Specialty Consultant at Pfizer following nine years of service in the US Marine Corps.

About GrayMatters Health

GrayMatters Health (GMH) develops self-neuromodulation therapies to improve mental health care. GMH is the first to develop digital biomarkers of brain-mechanism-specific activity associated with mental disorders, named EEG-fMRI-Pattern (EFP), based on advanced statistical models that register fMRI data with EEG data. The company's products use these biomarkers with an interactive audio/visual interface to help patients regain control (agency) over the relevant brain activity.

GMH's flagship product, Prism for PTSD, using the amygdala-derived-EFP, received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance as an adjunct therapy for PTSD. The company is leading clinical studies to evaluate Prism for additional mental disorders. GMH's core patented technology was developed by Professor Talma Hendler, MD, PhD, a Professor of Neuroscience and Psychiatry at Tel Aviv University and Director of the Sagol Brain Institute at the Tel Aviv Souraski Medical Center.

