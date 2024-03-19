GrayMatters Health Named as "Most Innovative Company" by Fast Company Magazine for Novel Self-Neuromodulation PTSD Treatment

HAIFA, Israel and NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatters Health (GMH), developer of digital self-neuromodulation treatments for mental health care, announced it has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies (MIC) of 2024, in the Medical Devices category.

"I am extremely proud to see GMH recognized among Fast Company's esteemed roster of companies reshaping our world for the better," said Oded Kraft, CEO and Co-Founder of GMH. "Introducing a new treatment modality to improve patient outcomes demands a pioneering, rigorous and proven neuroscience-based approach, which could not be accomplished without the unwavering commitment of our team."

This year's MIC list shines a spotlight on businesses that are transforming industries and shaping society through their innovations, setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy.

GrayMatters Health's flagship product, Prism for PTSD, is the first PTSD treatment based on a digital brain-mechanism-specific biomarker associated with mental health disorders. The EFP (EEG-fMRI Pattern) biomarker was developed by applying advanced statistical models to register fMRI amygdala data with an accessible and low-cost modality, EEG. GMH is leveraging a strong scientific foundation to bring evidence-based innovations to the clinic to help improve patient outcomes.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

Prism for PTSD, now available in select US clinics, is the first prescribed self-neuromodulation device to receive FDA clearance to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Over an eight-week regimen in the clinic, patients engage in an immersive, non-trauma-based experience to help them learn to control their PTSD symptoms. The treatment's efficacy and safety was recently demonstrated in a peer-reviewed article published in the Journal of Psychiatry Research.

About GrayMatters Health

GrayMatters Health (GMH), develops self-neuromodulation treatments to improve mental health care outcomes. GMH is the first company to develop a neuroscience-based treatment using digital biomarkers of brain-mechanism-specific activity associated with mental disorders. GMH's flagship FDA-cleared device, Prism for PTSD, uses the amygdala-based-EFP biomarker to help patients learn to control brain activity associated with their PTSD both in the clinic and in their daily lives. The company is collaborating with leading mental health institutions to evaluate Prism for additional mental health disorders.

GMH's core patented technology has been extensively researched and featured in a variety of peer-reviewed publications, led by Professor Talma Hendler, MD, PhD and her team at Tel Aviv University. Learn more by visiting our website https://graymatters-health.com and following us on LinkedIn and X.

