GrayMatters Health Reaches Clinical Milestone of 10,000 Prism PTSD Patient Sessions

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatters Health (GMH), the pioneers of digital brain biomarkers for mental healthcare, today announced an important milestone of 10,000 patient sessions with Prism™. The 10,000th session was a patient treated at Breakthru Psychiatric Solutions, representing the growing number of patients benefitting from Prism self-neuromodulation for their post-traumatic stress.

"This is so exciting – a milestone that celebrates our patients and expanding access to effective treatments for post-traumatic stress," commented Karen Giles MD, psychiatrist and founder of Breakthru Psychiatric Solutions in Georgia. "Prism takes a different approach than the other interventions at our practice, focusing on the amygdala network to help patients learn to regulate automatic responses for better mental health."

During a Prism session, the patient explores finding a mental strategy – a personal memory, emotion or experience – that makes them feel calm to lower the level of a proprietary amygdala-based biomarker. This is automatically presented as animated characters sitting down in their seats and lowering their voices in the responsive simulation.

"Reaching 10,000 Prism sessions is a reflection of the trust of a growing number of psychiatrists to close the PTSD treatment gap," commented Kirk Thelander, Chief Commercial Officer at GrayMatters Health. "This milestone is continued validation of our digital brain biomarkers as a personalized and objective treatment paradigm with a growing number of patients using mental strategies in the clinic, at home and in daily life, anytime, anywhere."

In clinical studies and real-world practice, approximately 70% of PTSD patients experienced significant symptom improvement and 32% achieved remission with Prism. Side effects are mild and transient, allowing patients to resume daily activities immediately following completion of a session.

GrayMatters Health (GMH) is a mental health technology company developing and marketing an interventional psychiatry suite of treatments and solutions powered by digital fMRI-Informed biomarkers. Prism™ self-neuromodulation empowers patients to discover personal mental strategies to regulate brain activity associated with their disorder in the clinic and in their daily lives. The Prism platform is being used to treat PTSD (FDA 510(k) cleared) and help patients live better with Depression.

The company is collaborating with leading mental health institutions to research and evaluate Prism for additional psychiatric disorders.

