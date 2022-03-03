Graymont X Launches Opioid Safety Program in Partnership with DisposeRx

Based in Chicago, Graymont X provides opioid alternative cold therapy pain management products and education to orthopedic practices throughout the United States. As part of its Opioid Safety Program, Graymont X is bundling a DisposeRx disposal packet with each cold therapy product to encourage patients to dispose of unused opioids or other medications within the home.

Graymont X is piloting the program at three premiere orthopedic clinics, including Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, American Hip Institute and Orthopedic Specialists and Ortho Illinois.

"Graymont X is focused on bringing innovation and value to the orthopedic bracing market," said Nathan Gray, chief executive officer for Graymont X. "Partnering with DisposeRx allows us to bundle every product with a simple effective solution for disposing of unused opioids. We are excited to have our products contribute to DisposeRx's mission of eradicating the misuse of unused medications."

William Simpson, DisposeRx president and chief executive officer, added, "From our earliest conversations, we were impressed with Graymont X and its leadership team. We appreciate the investment and commitment they have made in patient safety and education, as well as providing opioid alternative pain management for patients. They are innovative and passionate, and we look forward to building on our partnership and collaboration."

Both companies are proud to manufacture their products in the U.S.

About Graymont X

Founded in 2018, Graymont X is passionate about reshaping recovery for both patients and clinicians working in the orthopedic space. With a focus beyond the traditional durable medical equipment (DME) company, Graymont X provides a complete system of tools to help patients recover from injury. Headquartered in Chicago, the organization partners with top orthopedic physicians and advisors across the globe to shift the status quo of effective and affordable DME recovery solutions. The system includes cold-compatible bracing, reusable cold therapy, and an opioid safety program. For more information, visit graymontx.com.

About DisposeRx, Inc.

North Carolina-based DisposeRx, Inc. is dedicated to decreasing the risks of drug diversion, overdoses, suicides, accidental poisonings and antibiotic resistance by facilitating medication safety behavior change and eradicating the misuse of leftover medications. DisposeRx's market-leading, patented medication disposal packets and education programs are currently available at 60% of retail pharmacies, 90% of wholesale distributors, and through health plans and provider organizations across the U.S. The company has donated more than 750,000 packets to approximately 450 community non-profits since 2018. For more information, visit DisposeRx.com.

SOURCE DisposeRx, Inc.; Graymont X