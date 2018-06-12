Gray's Jason Effinger Will Leave The Company After 20 Years Of Significant Achievements

Gray Television President and CEO Hilton Howell said, "Jason has dedicated over 20 years to Gray Television, as station and industry leader, founder of MomsEveryday and digital entrepreneur. He leaves a legacy of innovation and growth, having helped transform Gray into a diverse and prosperous media company. His service to us and our industry has been exemplary and we all owe him and his family our deepest gratitude."

Jason Effinger added, "Gray has allowed me to live out my professional dream, and for that and more, I will be ever grateful."

About Gray:

Gray owns and/or operates over 100 television stations across 57 television markets that collectively broadcast over 200 program streams including over 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network and the FOX Network. Our portfolio includes the number-one and/or number-two ranked television station operations in essentially all of our markets, which collectively cover approximately 10.4 percent of total United States television households. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv.

