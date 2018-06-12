Grayscale Investments Launches Resource Library for Digital Currency Investing

"There is tremendous appetite in the investor community for better information and clarity around digital currency investing," said Michael Sonnenshein, Managing Director of Grayscale. "We are trying to demystify this market by offering clear-eyed analysis that demonstrates how digital currencies, when sized appropriately, may fit into a traditional investment portfolio."

In conjunction with the launch of Insights, Grayscale published "A New Frontier: How Digital Assets are Reshaping Asset Allocation." This paper demonstrates that digital currencies may enhance strategic asset allocation and help investors build diversified portfolios with higher risk-adjusted returns. As a new, uncorrelated asset class with unique properties, digital currencies may present attractive reward-to-risk profiles for certain investors' portfolios.

Insights will also feature Grayscale's investment theses regarding Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, and Zcash.

Grayscale provides investors access to the digital currency asset class through its family of investment products, including the first two publicly-quoted digital currency investment vehicles: Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) and Ethereum Classic Investment Trust (OTCQX: ETCG). Grayscale has launched seven single-asset investment vehicles that provide exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), and Zcash (ZEC). In 2018, Grayscale introduced its first diversified investment vehicle, Digital Large Cap Fund, an offering that provides exposure to the largest digital currencies by market cap.

Grayscale is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group. DCG sits at the epicenter of the bitcoin and blockchain industry, building and investing in companies in more than 30 countries around the world. In addition to Grayscale, DCG is the parent company of Genesis Global Trading, a registered broker-dealer that specializes in digital currency trading, and CoinDesk, a leading media and events company in the industry.

Established in 2013 by Digital Currency Group, Grayscale Investments, LLC is a trusted authority on digital currency investing. Grayscale provides secure access to the digital currency asset class through its single-asset and diversified investment products, including Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX: GBTC), Ethereum Classic Investment Trust (OTCQX: ETCG) and Digital Large Cap Fund. As of May 31, 2018, the firm managed $1.5 billion in assets. For more information on Grayscale, please visit www.grayscale.co.

