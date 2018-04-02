Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Remittance of Proceeds from Bitcoin Gold Sales

On December 4, 2017, pursuant to the terms of the Trust Agreement governing the Trust, the Trust, acting on behalf of the Record Date Shareholders, appointed the Agent and distributed all of the rights to Bitcoin Gold tokens then held by the Trust to the Record Date Shareholders by transferring such rights to the Agent.

On March 14, 2018, the Bitcoin Gold tokens became accessible to the Agent. On behalf of the Record Date Shareholders, the Agent subsequently exercised the rights it held with respect to the Bitcoin Gold tokens and liquidated the Bitcoin Gold tokens over a period of 14 days.

In connection with the foregoing, the Agent will remit the cash proceeds from the liquidation of the Bitcoin Gold tokens, net of the administrative and other expenses incurred by the Agent in connection with the liquidation, to the Record Date Shareholders on April 3, 2018. Each Record Date Shareholder will receive $0.056478 per share.

For the avoidance of doubt, Grayscale Investments, LLC is acting only in its capacity as agent of the Record Date Shareholders with respect to the foregoing and not in its capacity as sponsor of the Trust.

Established in 2013 by Digital Currency Group, Grayscale Investments, LLC ("Grayscale") is a trusted authority on digital currency investing. Grayscale provides secure access to the digital currency asset class through its single-asset and diversified investment products, including Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) and Digital Large Cap Fund. As of March 31, 2018, the firm managed $1.5 billion in assets. For more information on Grayscale, please visit www.grayscale.co.

