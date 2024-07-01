Grayscale Investments: THE STATE OF CRYPTO IN AMERICA

Nearly half of likely American voters think some of their future investment portfolio will include crypto

As pieces of legislation are currently being discussed in Congress, crypto is once again in the news. Crypto awareness and ownership rates have increased to record levels: 40% of American adults now own crypto, up from 30% in 2023. A recent survey from Grayscale Investments® and The Harris Poll found that nearly half of likely American voters believe some of their future investment portfolio will include crypto. In this interview, Craig Salm, Chief Legal Officer at Grayscale Investments broke down the survey results and shared what viewers need to know before investing in crypto.

Additional highlights from the survey include:

Crypto isn't a partisan issue: American voters are evenly split in their perceptions of which political party has the most favorable position on policies and regulations that support crypto and are typically biased toward their own party.

: Compared to the first wave in , the second phase of survey data found that voters are more likely to say that they would invest in if there were clearer policies or regulations (52% vs. 48%). Voters increasingly want to support a candidate who is knowledgeable about crypto : Compared to 2023, voters agree that they are more likely to vote for a candidate who is informed about crypto compared to one who is not (53% vs. 48%).

Compared to 2023, voters agree that they are more likely to vote for a candidate who is informed about compared to one who is not (53% vs. 48%). Almost all likely American voters know about Bitcoin , and more than half of them are aware about the second largest crypto asset by market cap, Ethereum , as well: Bitcoin continues to be the most widely known crypto asset by a majority of American voters (98%), and the survey found that more than half of likely American voters (54%) say that they are aware of Ethereum , as well.

continues to be the most widely known asset by a majority of American voters (98%), and the survey found that more than half of likely American voters (54%) say that they are aware of , as well. Generally speaking, likely American voters, especially younger generations, are more open to crypto : Nearly a third of American voters (32%) say that they are either more open to investing in crypto or learning more about it since the beginning of the year; this is especially true for most Gen Z (60%) and Millennial (51%) voters.

MORE ABOUT CRAIG SALM:

Craig Salm is the Chief Legal Officer at Grayscale Investments. In this role, Craig oversees the daily legal and regulatory operations of the business and its products. Prior to joining Grayscale, Craig was a corporate associate at Paul Weiss and a member of its Capital Markets & Securities Group – primarily focused on representing issuers, private equity sponsors, investment banks, hedge funds, and other stakeholders in corporate finance transactions, as well as advising on securities law and corporate governance matters. Craig earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of Michigan and his Juris Doctor from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law. Craig serves as a board member of the Ethereum Classic Cooperative, as the co-chair of the Securities Law Working Group for the Blockchain Association and is an active member of the Crypto Ratings Council (CRC).

ABOUT GRAYSCALE INVESTMENTS®

Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of regulated and future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a proven track record and deep expertise as the world's largest crypto asset manager. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale for single-asset, diversified, and thematic exposure. Certain Grayscale products are distributed by Grayscale Securities, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC).

SOURCE Grayscale Investments