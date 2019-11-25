Grayscale to Host Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on GBTC

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grayscale Investments ®, the leading digital currency asset manager and Sponsor of Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC), today announced that Michael Sonnenshein, Managing Director, will present on GBTC live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 5, 2019 at 12:30 PM EST.

DATE: Thursday, December 5, 2019

TIME: 12:30 PM EST

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/120519VIC

GBTC is a traditional investment product that offers investors exposure to Bitcoin in the form of security, avoiding the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly.

This will be a live, interactive online presentation open to the public, including individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale Investments, LLC is the world's largest digital currency asset manager, with more than $2.7B in assets under management, as of October 31, 2019. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, we give investors the tools to make informed investing decisions in a burgeoning asset class. As part of Digital Currency Group, Grayscale accesses the world's biggest network of digital currency intelligence to build better investment products. We have removed the barrier to entry so that institutions and investors can benefit from exposure to digital currencies. Now, forward-thinking investors can embrace a digital future within an institutional grade investment. Grayscale is headquartered in New York City. For more information on Grayscale, please visit www.grayscale.co or follow us on Twitter, @GrayscaleInvest .

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

Marissa Arnold

press@grayscale.co

Virtual Investor Conferences.com

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE Grayscale Investments, LLC