Grayshift Accelerates GrayKey Innovation for Android Devices and Enhances Market Leadership in Mobile Device Digital Forensics

Now Supports Motorola Devices and MDM-Enrolled Android Phones and Extends Android Keystore Access for Encrypted Apps

ATLANTA, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grayshift, LLC, a leading and trusted provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in lawful access and extraction, today announced that GrayKey, the company's flagship product, now provides access for Motorola devices, specifically the Moto e7 and Moto e devices; enables access to Mobile-Device Management (MDM)-enrolled Android devices; and extends Android Keystore access for several encrypted applications. These product innovations advance Grayshift's mission to help accelerate investigations of U.S. and worldwide law enforcement agencies by providing lawful access to modern mobile devices.

According to industry statistics, 83.72% of the world's population owns a smartphone. As such, mobile device digital forensics is a critical component in criminal investigations today. "Access to digital evidence can mean the difference between swiftly obtaining critical lawful evidence and a criminal investigation going unsolved," said David Miles, Co-Founder and CEO of Grayshift. "Law enforcement agencies need solutions like GrayKey that provide trusted, unequaled access to digital evidence, reducing the backlog of previously inaccessible mobile devices."