Grayshift Introduces Android Support on GrayKey for Mobile Device Forensics

Access is the cornerstone of digital forensics. Grayshift delivers the most robust access and extraction capabilities for locked and encrypted mobile devices. A trusted partner to law enforcement and government investigative agencies, Grayshift enables lawful, same-day access to solve more crimes in less time. Key features and benefits of the GrayKey solution include:

SPEED – lawful same-day access for both iOS and leading Android devices, often in less than one hour

ACCESS – access to encrypted data and locked devices

DEPTH – collect encrypted 3 rd party application databases and enable decryption

party application databases and enable decryption CONTROL – maintain evidence chain of custody

By extending support for leading Android devices, GrayKey now offers law enforcement agencies the most complete file system extraction available for Android devices.

"Digital evidence is often a key factor in criminal investigations today. Lawful access to digital evidence can mean the difference between discovering the truth and a criminal investigation remaining unsolved," said David Miles, co-founder and CEO of Grayshift. "Legacy digital forensic investigations tools often fail to support the latest mobile devices and can require weeks if not months to access and extract digital evidence. Law enforcement agencies need solutions like GrayKey that can lawfully and quickly access digital evidence to accelerate criminal investigations and reduce the backlog of mobile devices sitting in evidence."

According to Mitch Kajzer, Director of St. Joseph County Cyber Crimes Unit at the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, "Grayshift's GrayKey solution is a game changer for law enforcement. The ability to access a locked Samsung phone is invaluable. Not only have we been able to access devices that were previously inaccessible, but also the amount of data extracted by GrayKey is far more than any we have even seen previously extracted from an Android phone."

Kerry Armistead, VP of Product Management with Grayshift, added, "Solving crimes quickly is a top priority for law enforcement agencies facing new challenges with the ever changing and evolving technology landscape and Grayshift has risen to meet this challenge. The speed of collecting data and the depth of data analysis is paramount in digital forensics and our purpose-built GrayKey lawfully extracts evidentiary value to help solve the most serious and time-sensitive cases."

A full list of devices and software supported by GrayKey is available on www.grayshift.com.

With the launch of Android support, Grayshift has expanded its GrayKey licensing options to service law enforcement agencies of all sizes. Annual licensing for GrayKey with iOS and Android support begins at USD $9,995. For more information, contact [email protected].

About Grayshift

Grayshift is a leading provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in access and extraction. Grayshift solutions are purpose-built to help law enforcement and government investigative agencies swiftly resolve critical investigations and ensure public safety. The company's innovative GrayKey technology provides same-day access, complete control, and comprehensive data extraction from mobile devices. Designed and assembled in the United States, GrayKey is trusted by 1000 agencies across more than 30 countries globally. For more information, visit www.grayshift.com.

SOURCE Grayshift

Related Links

graykey.grayshift.com

