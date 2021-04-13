Grayshift Selected as SC Media 2021 Excellence Award Finalist for Best Customer Service

"The last year tested both security professionals perhaps more than any in history," said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media and editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance. "A pandemic forced a fast transition to remote working and inspired a wave of new, sophisticated attacks, and the impact of a supply chain breach reverberated across public and private sector. The ability for organizations big and small to turn to security partners to help address this mountain of unexpected risk was and remains critical. This year's SC Awards finalists, all of which faced many of the same unprecedented challenges, proved their commitment to both customers and the community at large."

"We are honored to be recognized by SC Awards for our commitment to customer success," said David Miles, Co-founder and CEO of Grayshift. "Despite the challenges of 2020, Grayshift continued to prioritize the customer experience and deliver outstanding customer service, earning an impressive 100% customer satisfaction score and a +74 net promotor score."

Miles added, "This award truly reflects the strength of the whole company. Customer service was the category, but it takes an entire company – from dedicated employees to an amazing product to fantastic customers – to achieve this extraordinary honor. I'm extremely proud of my team and grateful for our customers' loyal partnership."

Now in its 24th year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity professionals, products and services. Winners in the Excellence category are determined by an expert panel of judges with extensive knowledge and experience in the cybersecurity industry. The Excellence Awards honor the professionals, products and services that have proven to be the best in the industry for protecting today's corporate world from an array of risks and threats.

"Grayshift and the other finalists for this year's Excellence Awards understood the need to serve as true partners to the user community during times of unprecedented change," said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media and editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance. "No two entities, big or small, faced the same challenges. Those recognized this year understood that more than ever before, customized service was essential for meeting the needs of each and every customer. There could be no size fits all."

About SC Media

SC Media is the essential resource for cybersecurity professionals, keeping them up to date on vital developments and focusing on their most important concerns. Whether practitioners or leaders, technologists or executives, people who care about cybersecurity turn to SC Media, every day and throughout the day, to stay informed and gain insight into the complex issues that matter in their strategic and technology decision-making. As CyberRisk Alliance's gateway resource, SC Media taps into an authoritative community of thinkers and innovators to provide a full range of relevant and useful content, including exclusive market research and data, opinion and perspective, independent product reviews, compelling in-person and virtual learning, and much more.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) was formed to help cybersecurity professionals face the challenges that threaten the success and prosperity of their organizations. We provide business intelligence and information services to help our growing community build effective strategies and make smart decisions, and innovative marketing solutions to galvanize an efficient marketplace. Most of all, we work to engage the entire cyber community and lift the success of all industry professionals.

About Grayshift

Grayshift is a leading provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in access and extraction. Grayshift solutions are purpose-built to help law enforcement and government investigative agencies swiftly resolve critical investigations and ensure public safety. The company's innovative GrayKey technology provides same-day access, complete control, and comprehensive data extraction from mobile devices. Designed and assembled in the United States, GrayKey is trusted by 1000 agencies across 30 countries world-wide. For more information, visit www.grayshift.com.

