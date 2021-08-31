Grayshift's Latest Release Accelerates Forensic Access and Extends GrayKey Capabilities to LG Mobile Devices and MediaTek Chipsets

Grayshift sets the standard for R&D in digital forensics, and our pace of speed and innovation is unmatched. Tweet this

Fail to support the latest mobile devices and operating systems,

Are limited to only logical extractions, which is just a fancy way to describe 'device backups' that almost always require passcodes and leave critical evidence inaccessible, or

Can require weeks, months, or multiple years to access and extract digital evidence.

Grayshift sets the standard for research and development in digital forensics, and our pace of speed and innovation is unmatched."

"After two and a half years and over 750+ iPhone unlocks/extractions, we could not be any more thankful for the assistance that GrayKey has provided to our department," said Detective Chris DeCarlo, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. "Until recently, an overwhelming majority of phones coming into our lab were iPhones. However, in the last 12 months we have begun to see a shift back to Android devices – specifically locked Samsungs and LGs. With the most recent GrayKey release, our unit has been able to unlock and gain valuable information from otherwise inaccessible devices. Currently GrayKey is the only tool in our lab toolbox that can unlock and provide a full file system extraction for both Pattern and Numeric-locked STYLO 6 phones. In the short period of time since the initial release of LG STYLO 6 coverage in GrayKey, our investigators have already gained valuable data for a number of open cases."

This most recent release of GrayKey introduces several new capabilities that expand Android coverage, accelerate investigations, and maximize evidentiary value from mobile devices:

Extended Android coverage with LG and MediaTek chipset

GrayKey now provides access and extraction on LG mobile devices, specifically the LG Stylo 6 and LG K71 models that contain the MediaTek chipset. With GrayKey, you can now access evidence on these devices, whether locked or unlocked.

Faster time to intelligence with Selective Extraction

Investigators can now use GrayKey to extract specific data types from mobile devices, including Communications, Multimedia, Location, Third-party Applications, Internet History, Contacts, and more. The ability to perform selective extractions with GrayKey substantially decreases the time needed to access critical evidence. This feature is available with the GrayKey Premier license and is initially supported on iOS devices.

Expanded access and accelerated bruteforce extractions

GrayKey now offers passcode bruteforce access on a wider variety of Samsung devices, including devices with Qualcomm and Exynos chipsets. For specific Samsung devices, GrayKey bruteforce actions can be up to 10x faster.

More evidentiary value with Android Keystore extraction

GrayKey now provides access to Android Keystore, enabling clear text access to several encrypted apps once the extraction is obtained. For more information about specific third-party apps, please contact [email protected].

"Earlier this year we made a promise to quickly expand Android coverage and improve extraction speeds for our law enforcement partners," said Kerry Armistead, VP of Product Management with Grayshift. "This release demonstrates the innovation of our security research and development teams to provide the most complete access and extraction capabilities for locked and encrypted mobile devices."

A full list of devices and software supported by GrayKey is available on www.grayshift.com.

With the launch of Android support, Grayshift has expanded its GrayKey licensing options to service law enforcement agencies of all sizes. Annual licensing for GrayKey with iOS and Android support begins at USD $9,995. For more information, contact [email protected].

About Grayshift

Grayshift is a leading provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in access and extraction. Grayshift solutions are purpose-built to help law enforcement and government investigative agencies swiftly resolve critical investigations and ensure public safety. The company's innovative GrayKey technology provides same-day access, complete control, and comprehensive data extraction from mobile devices. Designed and assembled in the United States, GrayKey is trusted by 1000 agencies across more than 35 countries globally. For more information, visit www.grayshift.com.

CONTACT:

Jody Ma Kissling

[email protected]

SOURCE Grayshift

