Graystone Bitcoin Mining Results to be Made Available to Shareholders via Company YouTube Channel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC: GYST) announced today that company Bitcoin Mining results will be displayed on a consistent basis via their new YouTube Channel. The company's Bitcoin Mining Dashboard will begin live streaming in September 2021. The channel is located at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx1DkmPk_g0OImUmsXxVnvw

Graystone previously announced that the company had acquired 1,000 Terahash (TH/s) which is expected to begin generating Bitcoin daily by September 15, 2021. The company will be acquiring additional Bitcoin mining capacity in the coming weeks. The company expects to operate as part of the Luxor Mining Pool.

In order to facilitate a quicker move into Bitcoin Mining, Graystone's CEO has transferred personal mining holdings of 100 TH/s (from an Antminer S19 Pro) to the company's corporate BTC wallet address. The wallet can be viewed at the link below and will allow shareholders to see routine transactions from BTC Mining and the up-to-date balance at all times. https://www.blockchain.com/btc/address/32nWKSce24EPUGXnkfqVdvUyWbrVUmwpAr

The company will provide daily videos of the dashboard related to this account. There will be two playlists on the channel. One playlist shows videos that will reflect the dashboard beginning in September 2021. This playlist can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpiwHeYrlmTKIlmEAhoea2_E5oUc2SUNp

The second shows daily videos of the current dashboard via BTC.COM. The link to this playlist is as follows:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpiwHeYrlmTKrKiY7SnZckFZYtIA1XCeK

Once fully operational, the company intends to be as transparent as possible as reflected above. We encourage you to visit the links provided and we look forward to sharing more with you soon.

About The Graystone Company, Inc.



Graystone Company operates two divisions: A Bitcoin BTC mining operation and a Wellness, Longevity and Anti-Aging product line. The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:GYST) is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL., and can be contacted at www.thegraystonecompany.com or by phone at (954) 271-2704.

