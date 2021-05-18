Graystone Company Announces Acquisition of 1,000 Terahash (TH/s) for its Bitcoin Mining Operation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC: GYST) announced today that is has begun acquiring Bitcoin mining capacity for its Bitcoin Mining Operations. The Company acquired 1,000 Terrahash (TH/s). This is the initial acquisition towards the company's goal of acquiring 50,000 TH/s in 2021 and 100,000 TH/s in 2022.

The 1,000 TH/s is expected to generate 0.00501981 BTC (or $221.23) per day.* The acquisition cost was $49,445 and was paid by our CEO. The equipment will be hosted in the United States and is expected to be delivered and set-up by September 15, 2021. The cost of maintenance and power for the company's mining operations will be at a rate of $1.69 per TH/s per month ($1,690 per month for the 1,000 TH/s). Our breakeven point is a Bitcoin price of approximately $23,640*, which includes the power, maintenance and acquisition cost of the TH/s over 36 months (which is the expected useful life of mining equipment).

The company has set up a corporate Bitcoin wallet address. The wallet can be viewed by shareholders at the following link and will allow shareholders to see the transactions from the Company's mining operations and the balance in the wallet:

https://www.blockchain.com/btc/address/32nWKSce24EPUGXnkfqVdvUyWbrVUmwpAr

Additionally, the Company will provide a livestream of the mining dashboard so shareholders will be able to view real time mining data. The company has provided a video (for representative purposes only) of a mining dashboard that will be similar to what will be live streamed. This video is viewable on the company Twitter page at: https://twitter.com/TheGraystoneco. The video will serve as a good representation of how mining fluctuates throughout the day.

By providing real time data via the wallet address and live streaming the mining dashboard, the company endeavors to provide as much transparency as possible to its shareholders as it relates to the Bitcoin Mining division. Further details forthcoming.

*Calculated using: https://novablock.com/calculator. These calculations are subject to change based on increases in price for equipment, costs for power, changes in mining difficulty, and/or fluctuation in price per BTC.

About The Graystone Company, Inc.

Graystone Company operates two divisions: A Bitcoin BTC mining operation and a Wellness, Longevity and Anti-Aging product line. The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:GYST) is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL., and can be contacted at www.thegraystonecompany.com or by phone @ (954) 271-2704.

