Graystone Company Announces It's Exploring Launching A Turn-Key Bitcoin Mining Solution Through Tokenization of Terrahash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC: GYST) announced today that it is exploring opportunities in the high demand market of turn-key Bitcoin mining solutions. The Company is looking at creating a platform that would allow individuals to acquire terrahash (TH/s) in per unit increments of 0.10 TH/s (a "TH/s Unit"). This can be achieved by either tokenizing the terrahash or offering it through a preferred stock that could subsequently be quoted on the OTC Markets. This simple turn-key solution would enable individuals to mine Bitcoin through an audited, United States Securities and Exchange Commission qualified offering with independently audited annual financial reports. This concept has not been adapted into the crypto marketplace yet and Graystone is excited to become a pioneer in this emerging industry with such offering.

The Company is working to file a Regulation A+ Offering for the tokenization or security offering for TH/s with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Each offering unit will be for 0.10 TH/s and will receive monthly dividends from the net proceeds of the acquired TH/s. Each TH/s Unit will receive 50% of the mining proceeds with the Company only subtracting power and maintenance from the payouts.

Graystone strongly believes that the tokenization approach will help the company to expand its mining operations in a non-dilutive manner to its shareholders while providing a sought-after service that is currently lacking within the United States. This unique approach will help us to differentiate ourselves from other mining companies in the industry, additionally we see it as a necessary milestone that will get us closer to the ultimate goal of becoming one of the largest Bitcoin Mining companies in the United States.

About The Graystone Company, Inc.

Graystone Company operates two divisions: A Bitcoin BTC mining operation and a Wellness, Longevity and Anti-Aging product line. The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:GYST) is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL., and can be contacted at www.thegraystonecompany.com or by phone @ (954) 271-2704.

