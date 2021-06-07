Graystone Company Announces Launch of New Website and Introduction Video

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC: GYST) announced today that it has launched a newly updated website (www.TheGraystoneCompany.com) reflecting the company's focus on Bitcoin Mining. The company launched its Bitcoin Mining Operation in May 2021 with the bulk of the initial mining equipment expected to arrive in September 2021.

Additionally, the company has completed an introductory video about the company's Bitcoin Mining operation which can be viewed on its YouTube page at: https://youtu.be/H2Cx3vHCCEE

The company has already acquired 1,000 Terahash TH/s and has updated its year over year goals to 50,000 TH/s in 2021 and 150,000 TH/s in 2022. The company feels that 1,000,000 TH/s in calendar year 2024 is an achievable goal.

About The Graystone Company, Inc.

Graystone Company operates two divisions: A Bitcoin BTC mining operation and a Wellness, Longevity and Anti-Aging product line. The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:GYST) is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL., and can be contacted at www.thegraystonecompany.com or by phone at (954) 271-2704.

