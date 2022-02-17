Graystone Company Announces New Division To Acquire Metaverse Real Estate Properties For Development

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCQB: GYST), is pleased to announce its expansion into real estate development in the Metaverse. We have created a separate corporate division and dedicated budget to purchase real estate parcels in the Decentraland 3D virtual platform. The Company planned on making its first Metaverse real estate transaction in the 4th quarter of 2022, but we made an executive decision to expedite the launch of this division in February 2022 instead.

We decided to move this project up to the 1st Quarter of 2022 as established retailers and brands like Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Balenciaga and Ralph Lauren have been making inroads into the metaverse and the market has responded positively with steady growth. The newly established division will be actively working not only on acquiring and developing parcels in the Metaverse, but also seeking joint ventures and strategic collaborations with other companies that wish to market and move their product lines to the virtual platform.

Decentraland is a software running on Ethereum that seeks to incentivize a global network of users to operate a shared virtual world. Decentraland users can buy and sell digital real estate, products and goods. People can create their own micro-worlds while exploring, interacting and playing games within this virtual world. Grayscale, one of the largest cryptocurrency asset management firms, expects Metaverse to become a $1 trillion annual revenue opportunity with great marketing potential.

"We are very excited about making the initial acquisition and developing our first project in Decentraland", said Anastasia Shishova, President of The Graystone Company. "Just like traditional real estate, an area I have extensive experience in, properties in the virtual 3D platform can become more valuable and be redeveloped, leased or sold for profit. This opportunity not only signifies Graystone's initial step into the Metaverse, but also brings us closer towards the main goal to make 2022 a transformational year for our business."

About The Graystone Company, Inc.

The Graystone Company has two distinct lines of business: (1) Bitcoin Mining; and (2) sale and hosting of Bitcoin mining equipment. The Company launched its Bitcoin Mining operation in May 2021 and began selling mining equipment in October 2021. The Company's Bitcoin mining wallet address can be viewed at anytime using this link: https://www.blockchain.com/btc/address/32nWKSce24EPUGXnkfqVdvUyWbrVUmwpAr. The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCQB: GYST) is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL., and can be contacted at www.thegraystonecompany.com or by phone at (954) 271-2704.

Corporate Website: www.thegraystonecompany.com

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheGraystoneco

Graystone Mining Twitter: https://twitter.com/Graystonemining

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as equipment pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://minerstat.com/coin/BTC

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

SOURCE Graystone Company, Inc.