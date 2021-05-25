Graystone Company Announces Partnership with National Forest Foundation with Goal of Planting Millions of Trees

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC: GYST) announced today that the company has officially become a Business Partner with the National Forest Foundation planting trees in the US National Forests. The National Forest Foundation, a congressionally chartered organization, works with the USDA Forest Service to select planting sites in the 193-million-acre National Forest System where the ecological need is greatest.



The company is excited about the future of Bitcoin and our Bitcoin Mining operation, but we feel it is necessary to be responsible and mindful of its environmental impact. The simple act of planting trees will sequester carbon to help mitigate climate change, storing millions of metric tons of carbon each year. One hundred trees can remove 430 pounds of air pollutants annually. With that in mind, the company has partnered with the National Forest Foundation and has started with a donation to plant 1,000 trees, thereby removing over two tons of carbon per year. Our goal is to eventually plant at least one million trees per year as part of an overall plan to reduce the carbon footprint of the Company's Bitcoin Mining operation. We will also work with mining vendors and partners to encourage them to join us on this effort in addition to pursuing alternative renewable energy sources.

For more information about renewable energy and Bitcoin Mining can watch Cathie Woods' interview with Bloomberg at: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2021-05-19/ark-s-cathie-wood-says-bitcoin-will-still-rise-to-500-000-video

Anyone interested in donating directly to the Forest Foundation can by following this like: https://support.nationalforests.org/give/306988/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=WEB&c_src2=TRP0000WEBOrangeSupport

About The Graystone Company, Inc.

Graystone Company operates two divisions: A Bitcoin BTC mining operation and a Wellness, Longevity and Anti-Aging product line. The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:GYST) is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL., and can be contacted at www.thegraystonecompany.com or by phone at (954) 271-2704.



