Graystone Company Announces Record Revenue For January; January Revenue Exceeds Total Revenue For FY 2021

Preliminary results for our total unaudited revenues have increased to approximately $185,000 for January, consisting of (1) cryptocurrency mining, (2) sales of mining equipment and (3) realized gain on sales of digital currencies. The beginning of 2022 has been very productive for the company and financial results for the first month of the new year have already exceeded our revenues for our entire Fiscal Year of 2021.

"It has been an amazing journey since we launched our bitcoin mining operations in September 2021 and expanded to include equipment sales in October 2021. In terms of revenues, January of 2022 was GYST's best month to date. With the steady growth of our company, we are committed to expand our bitcoin mining operations and are actively exploring opportunities on the Metaverse platforms. We are constantly seeking strategic partners, creative business solutions and additional revenue sources that are complementary to GYST's core business plan. With our on-going strategic initiatives, the Company is very well positioned for the rest of 2022 and beyond," said Anastasia Shishova, CEO of The Graystone Company.

The Graystone Company has two distinct lines of business: (1) Bitcoin Mining; and (2) sale and hosting of Bitcoin mining equipment. The Company launched its Bitcoin Mining operation in May 2021 and began selling mining equipment in October 2021. The Company's Bitcoin mining wallet address can be viewed at anytime using this link: https://www.blockchain.com/btc/address/32nWKSce24EPUGXnkfqVdvUyWbrVUmwpAr. The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: GYST) is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL., and can be contacted at www.thegraystonecompany.com or by phone at (954) 271-2704.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

