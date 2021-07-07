Graystone Company Now Generating Revenue from Bitcoin Mining Operation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC: GYST) announced today that the Company's Bitcoin Mining Operations, which began on May 20, 2021 has begun generating revenue for the Company.

Additionally, the Company expects an additional 1,000 Terrahash (TH/s) to come online in September. The Company is working with its suppliers and investors to expediate the acquisition of additional mining equipment towards its goal of 50,000 TH/s in 2021 and 1,000,000 TH/s by 2024.

Based on current BTC pricing, 1,000 TH/s is expected to generate approximately $107,280 per year in revenue for the company.* The acquisition cost for the first 1,000 TH/s of $49,445 was paid by our CEO. Equipment will be hosted in the United States and the next installment of equipment is expected to be delivered and set-up by September 15, 2021. The cost of maintenance and power for the company's mining operations will be at a rate of $1.69 per TH/s per month ($1,690 per month per 1,000 TH/s). The expected net revenue (net revenue minus the direct costs) is expected to be $87,000 per year per 1,000 TH/s.*

The Company's goal of 50,000 TH/s is expected to generate $5,377,226 in gross revenue and $4,363,226 in net revenue.*

*Calculated using: https://novablock.com/calculator. These calculations are based as of the below assumptions and are subject to change based on increases in price for equipment, costs for power, changes in mining difficulty, and/or fluctuation in price per BTC. Assumptions as of July 6, 2021: BTC price $34,127.00. Difficulty 14363025673659.96

