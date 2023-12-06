Graze Introduces Revolutionary Ball Picker Attachment for Enhanced Golf Course Maintenance

News provided by

Graze, Inc.

06 Dec, 2023, 18:07 ET

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At Graze, we're always pushing the envelope in lawn care innovation. Our latest breakthrough, the Ball Picker Attachment for Graze mowers, marks a new era for golf course upkeep. Designed with precision and efficiency in mind, this tool revolutionizes the way golf courses manage ball collection.

Innovative Solution to a Age-Old Challenge 

Continue Reading
Ball-picker attachment
Ball-picker attachment

Golf courses face the daily challenge of collecting thousands of golf balls scattered across practice areas, a task that traditionally consumes considerable time and resources. Graze's ball picker attachment addresses this challenge head-on by transforming standard lawnmowers into autonomous, silent, and efficient ball collection units.

Product Features and Benefits

The sleek design of the 5-foot wide Single Section Golf Ball Picker ensures optimal maneuverability and precision in diverse golf course landscapes. Equipped with a split drum design, the attachment enhances the mower's agility, enabling it to navigate through various terrains and tight spaces with ease.

Autonomous Efficiency

By converting mowers into autonomous ball collection units, Graze's attachment enables maintenance staff to focus on other crucial tasks. This efficiency not only extends operational hours but also minimizes ball loss, significantly boosting productivity on the golf course.

A Step Towards Smarter Golf Course Management 

"This attachment isn't just a tool; it's a step towards a more intelligent and efficient approach to maintaining golf courses," said Logan Fahey, CEO at Graze. "With the ability to autonomously collect golf balls both day and night, our ball picker attachment is an essential addition to any modern golf course looking to enhance its maintenance operations."

About Graze

Graze, committed to revolutionizing the landscape maintenance industry, has been at the forefront of developing fully electric autonomous mowers for commercial applications. With a focus on sustainability, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology, Graze continues to redefine lawn care, making it smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

For more information on the new ball picker attachment, please contact: Ellen Bruno, Chief of Staff, [email protected]

Stay informed about the newest developments in lawn care technology – follow Graze on our social media channels!

Instagram: @grazemowing
Facebook: @grazemowing
LinkedIn: @grazemowing

SOURCE Graze, Inc.

Also from this source

Graze Robotics Announces Pre-Order Launch for Their Highly Anticipated Commercial Grade Robotic Lawn Mower (G3)

Graze Robotics Announces Pre-Order Launch for Their Highly Anticipated Commercial Grade Robotic Lawn Mower (G3)

Graze Robotics, a leading innovator in green industry robotics, is thrilled to announce the pre-order launch of their flagship commercial grade...
Graze, Inc. Appoints Ellen Bruno and Eddie Shaw to Its Executive Team

Graze, Inc. Appoints Ellen Bruno and Eddie Shaw to Its Executive Team

Graze, Inc., a developer of autonomous commercial lawn mowers, announced today that it has appointed Ellen Bruno as Chief of Staff and Eddie Shaw as...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Sports Equipment & Accessories

Image1

Home Improvement

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.