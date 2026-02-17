GRAZING GOOD: PRIMAL KITCHEN LAUNCHES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND SALAD DRESSINGS MADE WITH GRASS-FED DAIRY

With three new classic, craveable flavors, Primal Kitchen is first brand in category to offer shelf-stable dressings made with grass-fed dairy

OXNARD, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primal Kitchen, the "Made for Real Food" brand known for raising the bar on ingredients without sacrificing flavor, is entering a new chapter in its flagship category with the launch of three creamy salad dressings made with grass-fed dairy. The lineup - the first shelf-stable U.S. dressings made with elevated dairy from grass‑fed cows - reimagines Tzatziki, Creamy Romano, and Buttermilk Ranch the Primal Kitchen way, using purposeful ingredients and premium sourcing.

As shoppers seek bolder, restaurant-inspired flavors with ingredients they can feel good about, creamy dressings are being held to a higher standard, without losing the taste people crave. Too often, consumers must choose between premium sourcing and craveable flavor – until now. Primal Kitchen bridges the gap with three new creamy dressings made with grass-fed buttermilk, Romano cheese and yogurt, from farms with no added hormones, paired with the brand's signature good fats like avocado oil. Designed for how people actually eat, the lineup goes beyond salads and is perfect for dipping, spreading, drizzling, and marinating.

Flavors in the new lineup include:

Tzatziki : Bright and zesty, this refreshing tzatziki layers cool cucumber and herbs over a grass-fed yogurt and avocado oil base.

: Bright and zesty, this refreshing tzatziki layers cool cucumber and herbs over a grass-fed yogurt and avocado oil base. Creamy Romano : Blends nutty intensity grass-fed Romano cheese with a richness that feels both indulgent and wholesome.

: Blends nutty intensity grass-fed Romano cheese with a richness that feels both indulgent and wholesome. Buttermilk Ranch: A cool & creamy classic made with grass-fed buttermilk and herbs for a fresh, tangy finish.

"A decade ago, Primal Kitchen set an entirely new standard in salad dressings and condiments by proving that better ingredients—beginning with the first avocado‑oil‑based mayonnaise and dressings—could deliver incredible flavor," says Amanda O'Keefe, Head of Growth at Primal Kitchen. "Today we're continuing our legacy of ingredient‑led innovation with the first‑of‑its‑kind shelf‑stable dressings made with grass‑fed dairy. Built the Primal Kitchen way, the new collection uses grass‑fed dairy from trusted farms, and is made without seed oils, and complements our no‑dairy lineup—offering delicious, creamy, pantry‑ready dressings that raise the bar for ingredient quality, transparency, and dairy sourcing to support a healthy lifestyle."

Primal Kitchen is the #1 fastest-growing salad dressing brand in the U.S.* This raises the bar for dairy in the dressing aisle, offering ingredient-conscious consumers a better alternative to traditional creamy dressings, delivering the classic flavors they love without seed oils or artificial sweeteners. Made with grass-fed dairy and real ingredients like avocado oil, the new lineup reflects Primal Kitchen's continued commitment to ingredient integrity and great taste.

Primal Kitchen's new grass-fed dairy-based dressings will be available in February, exclusively at Whole Foods Market and PrimalKitchen.com for $9.99, and with a broader roll out at Sprouts Farmers Market, Thrive Market, and other retailers in Spring 2026.

About Primal Kitchen

PRIMAL KITCHEN® was founded by Mark Sisson, New York Times Bestselling author, health and wellness thought-leader and former professional endurance athlete, to change the way the world eats. The brand offers a full lineup of flavor in every category: condiments, sauces, cooking oils, salad dressings and pantry staples made with good fats—such as avocado oil—and purposeful, high quality ingredients to support a healthy lifestyle. Primal Kitchen is the #1 fastest growing salad dressing brand in the country*. Learn more at primalkitchen.com.

*SPINS: MULO + Whole Foods + Natural Channel L52 11/30/2025

