Grazzy Named a Preferred Digital Tipping Provider to Hyatt Hotels & Resorts Franchises

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grazzy, the digital tipping platform driving higher earnings for hotel workers, has been named a preferred technology provider by Hyatt Hotels. With this status, all 700+ Hyatt locations can utilize Grazzy's digital tipping solutions to help hotel operations, bar and restaurant staff earn $1 - $2 more per hour and enjoy instant access to earned tips.

This recognition from Hyatt follows successful Grazzy pilots with major hotel operators like Hotel Equities, HRI, Crestline and Dimension Hospitality. Grazzy worked with operators and the major hotel brands to refine a set of best practices that can help individual properties maximize digital tipping activity.

At a higher level, Grazzy also developed interactive enterprise reporting that helps operators understand team and property performance through their portfolio. These reporting tools help groups accelerate digital tipping, for example, by facilitating the sharing of strategies that help one property earn more than the others.

"Grazzy is helping service workers recapture tips that cashless innovations have for years made fewer and farther between. In doing so, we help hotels, bars, restaurants and other service businesses recruit and retain great talent in a competitive labor market," says Grazzy Founder and CEO Russell Lemmer.

With this announcement, Grazzy now exclusively enjoys brand approval status from all four of the major hotel brands, and is a preferred provider to three of the four. Hospitality businesses are moving quickly to implement convenient, cashless methods for guests to show gratitude for quality service. Grazzy's simple, branded tip payment process is easy for hotel teams to set up and blends well with each brand's designed guest experiences. Guests can choose from pre-set or custom tip amounts, and they can even leave specific feedback recognizing employees' efforts.

Grazzy also provides for service businesses:

Secure, branded tips in 10 seconds or less

Automated tip pooling and allocations

Instant payouts for employees - including F&B staff at hotel locations

Tax and tip credit reporting and compliance, and detailed performance program reporting for operators

Real-time customer experience surveys, connected to industry-leading User Generated Content (UGC) travel review websites

Integrations with Property Management Systems (PMS) and other operating tech stack systems

Best-in-class customer support team, rated 90% in NPS

About Grazzy

Grazzy helps hourly employees make more money, access it the same day, and save and spend in more meaningful ways. By improving financial wellness for front line workers, Grazzy reduces retention and recruiting costs for hotels, bars, restaurants, salons, car washes, and more. Grazzy also benefits back of the house operations by providing assistance to ensure tax compliance, scaling for businesses of any size, and real-time assistance with an expert care team. Our extensible payments platform enables digital tipping, instant tip-outs, and inclusive banking solutions that are built to scale with hospitality and services businesses of any size. To learn more visit https://www.grazzy.co .

