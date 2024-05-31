LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GRB Media Ranch announces its Acquisition of #Untruth, a political documentary about psychology of "TrumpISM" and the authoritarian strain that it seeded in the American political landscape.

This documentary by director Dan Partland, multiple Emmy Award Winning and Executive Producer and President of Doc Shop Productions, accompanies two other Partland productions available through GRB Media Ranch on the topic: #Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump and God & Country, a look into the growth of white, Christian nationalism in the U.S.

GRB Media Ranch Announces Acquisition of Three High Stakes Compelling Political Documentaries for International Distribution: #UNTRUTH; #UNFIT: The Psychology of Donald Trump; and God & Country L: Gary R. Benz, CEO of GRB Media Ranch; R: Dan Partland, President of Doc Shop Productions

Released theatrically, God & Country (co-produced by Rob Reiner), opened to rave reviews in the New York Times, Christianity Today and the Hollywood Reporter and received an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Benz stated: "We acquired these programs just at the time that Donald J. Trump was found guilty by a jury of his peers. GRB Media Ranch is proud to include them in its portfolio of timely documentaries on compelling subjects produced by an acclaimed filmmaker - Dan Partland. In a historic U.S. election year where the subjects of the films reflect the deep divisions within the nation, these riveting political documentaries are essential viewing! At GRB Media Ranch, we get stories – riveting, topical, compelling."

Partland added: "Democracies around the world are under threat like we haven't seen in 100 years. Hopefully, yesterday's verdict in New York is the beginning of an American recommitment to the fundamental values of liberal democracy that have been so eroded by the global wave of intolerance and authoritarianism, which is drowning our body politic."

About GRB Media Ranch

In the Fall of 2023, GRB Studios and Media Ranch joined the distribution arms of their globally respected brands to create a new robust entity that combines the strengths of both companies. Distributing over 5,000 hours of premium entertainment -- from factual to fiction to formats, GRB Media Ranch offers a comprehensive approach to marketing of programming. Based in Los Angeles, the two principals, Gary R. Benz, and Sophie Ferron, bring diversified experience, expertise, and ingenuity to the Company. Maintaining high visibility at most global industry events, they have far-reaching contacts and trend-knowledge, which they have shared as sought-after industry speakers. The new, merged portfolio includes the Company's flagship series Untold Stories of the E.R.; and over 100 formats, including Round Table from Wonwoo Park (creator of Masked Singer), Watch, and hits such as Surprise sur prise, Comedy on the Edge, Rose D'or winning Street Jungle, among many others. GRB Studios' production work includes the long-running, Emmy Award-winning hit Intervention. Media Ranch's creative format development includes paper format acquisitions and incubator Horsepower. Both companies will continue these activities under their respective banners.

Media contact: (Ms.) MJ Sorenson, CEO of MJ Global Communications LLC

[email protected] T: +1-917-386-7569 New York, NY

SOURCE GRB Media Ranch