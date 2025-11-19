GRC Expands Immersion Cooling to the Edge with New ICEraQ™ Nano System

Stand-alone liquid-to-air cooled rack delivers 13 kW of cooling without chilled water — bringing high density cooling and energy efficient cooling for small data rooms and communications closets.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the leader in immersion cooling for data centers, today announced the launch of the ICEraQ™ Nano, a new liquid-to-air immersion cooling rack system purpose-built for edge deployments in small data rooms and communications closets.

ICEraQ Nano, from GRC

The 10U ICEraQ™ Nano delivers up to 13 kW of cooling without the need for chilled water. The Nano ships pre-filled with ElectroSafe® fluid and features an integrated liquid-to-air heat exchanger for simple deployment. Its automated fluid management system, server lift mechanism, and top-mounted service tray makes server maintenance effortless. The ICEraQ Nano includes an a 7-inch touchscreen display for real-time system monitoring and management, an integrated server lift and secure locking doors for controlled access to IT equipment.

"The ICEraQ Nano delivers immersion cooling that addresses high density challenges customers are now facing," said Peter Poulin, CEO of GRC. "By eliminating the need for chilled water and simplifying overall deployment, the Nano delivers high-performance cooling for edge computing."

Designed for ease of deployment, the ICEraQ Nano delivers:

High-density cooling for edge applications

Dramatically reduced ITE fan noise

Enhanced system performance

Increased equipment reliability

Simplified installation (no external coolant plumbing required)

Energy efficient

15-year system lifecycle

With the ICEraQ Nano, GRC continues to advance its mission of making data centers more sustainable, resilient, and cost-effective — from the edge to data center applications.

About GRC (Green Revolution Cooling)

Since its founding in 2009, GRC has pioneered and led the immersion cooling industry. The company's patented technology enables its customers to reduce operating costs and achieve higher compute performance than alternative cooling systems. The systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy them in virtually any location with minimal lead time. GRC solutions have been deployed in 24 countries and are ideal for next-generations compute needs on the Edge, HPC, AI, and Telecommunication applications. Visit http://grcooling.com for more information.

