GRC Market Leader Gimmal Launches Comprehensive Legal Hold Solution with Microsoft 365 Integration for Content Preservation

HOUSTON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimmal, the market's only end-to-end information governance platform, announced the launch of its Legal Hold solution, a comprehensive and centralized Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for streamlining complex legal hold workflows and custodian notifications.

When it comes to legal holds, organizations have long struggled to control the compounding costs of complex litigation, as well as minimizing their data storage footprint and expenses associated with preserving custodian data. Gimmal's Legal Hold solution provides all the core legal hold capabilities needed to become legally defensible (accuracy, reliability, and efficiency), all within a transparent, fixed-fee pricing model, including:

Single and multiple holds and custodian tracking per matter

Automated acknowledgement confirmation messages and ongoing custodian reminders

Microsoft 365 content preservation (Exchange, Sharepoint, and OneDrive)

"Legal hold notification and preservation of evolving electronically stored information (ESI) constantly challenge corporate legal teams," said Greg Buckles, Founder and Analyst at the eDJ Group, Inc. in a recent eDiscoveryJournal article. "Old school spreadsheets or email folders do not scale. Gimmal's Microsoft 365 and extended cloud source integrations are good news for customers struggling with parallel or complex hold workflows. Enterprise ecosystems deserve a centralized, automated preservation platform."

Exclusive customers and partners recently got to preview the Gimmal's Legal Hold solution at this year's Legalweek in New York City, NY. Corporate litigation and legal teams interested in learning more about the Legal Hold solution can register for the live webinar and demo hosted on Thursday, March 14.

About Gimmal

Gimmal is information governance, simplified. As the market's only end-to-end information governance software platform, Gimmal helps enterprises and government agencies tackle their most complex, mission-critical information governance challenges at scale across the full information lifecycle. From information classification to migration, and data discovery to remediation, learn more about Gimmal's comprehensive information governance solutions by scheduling a demo.

SOURCE Gimmal, LLC