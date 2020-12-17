GRDG Sciences Announces New Food Preservative Vanexn Successfully Inhibits Candida albicans

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GRDG Sciences, LLC ("GRDG"), announced today that their new food preservative, Vanexn, successfully inhibits Aspergillus Niger, Talaromyces pinophilus, and Candida albicans.

Candida is type of yeast that normally lives on the skin, in the mouth, throat and gut and usually doesn't cause any problems according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Sometimes it can cause deadly infections known as invasive candidiasis and candidemia, especially in those who are immunocompromised and suffer from illnesses such as those with HIV or who are undergoing chemotherapy.

Candida is the single most important cause of fungal infections worldwide according to the American Thoracic Society.

Invasive candidiasis infects 750,000 people annually.

Microbes are becoming resistant and antimicrobial resistance is a global problem. Candida albicans is listed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as one of the species with resistance of greatest public health concern and advocates containment strategies to address this threat.

Vanexn was discovered by GRDG during previous research in the Florida Everglades and fills a need for new and more effective food preservatives.

The formula was tested in an independent laboratory and was effective at inhibiting the mold-causing fungi and damaging yeast in low concentrations, below 0.5%.

To deploy Vanexn in the food supply the formula is being positioned in bread and baked goods to reduce spoilage, improve shelf life, and help contain the spread of Candida.

GRDG's Chief Scientific Advisor Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, Jr., the former United States Assistant Surgeon General and former Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC commented, "Containing the rampant spread of Candida is an important priority for global health. Using better food preservatives to accomplish that goal is an excellent way to address this worldwide problem."

"Making food preservatives more effective while protecting against this deadly global health threat is an elegant solution," said GRDG's Chief Strategy Advisor, Lieutenant Colonel William H. Lyerly Jr., retired U.S. Army Medical Service Corps Officer who also served as a senior official in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Agency for International Development, and the U.S. Executive Office of the President (White House).

GRDG's founder, Daryl Thompson said, "Due to the rise of antibiotic resistant microbes it seems more important today that we explore harsh environments and tropical jungles such as the Everglades for solutions. These harsh environments will provide us with the potential tools to find compounds to fight these deadly diseases."

To solve this "sleeper epidemic," GRDG is now working with global partners to further develop the process of integrating Vanexn into breads and baked goods.

