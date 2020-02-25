GRDG Sciences Announces Successful Antiviral Testing of Equivir Preparations Underway for Coronavirus Testing

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Research & Discovery Group Sciences ("GRDG"), a private research and development organization, recently conducted an additional round of antiviral testing of Equivir confirming efficacy against a broad range of viruses. This newest research reinforces previous laboratory testing conducted at multiple independent facilities demonstrating the ability of Equivir, a patented medical treatment and preventative, to control viruses responsible for deadly infectious diseases. The unique abilities of Equivir to inhibit viruses via multiple targets makes it a promising candidate for treatment of COVID-19, the disease caused by the pandemic novel coronavirus SARS-CoV2.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the 2019 novel coronavirus causes respiratory illness in people and can spread from person to person. This new virus was first identified in an outbreak in Wuhan, China. As of February 20, 2020, the World Health Organization reported 75,748 confirmed cases of the disease with 74,675 of those cases in China, although many estimate the numbers to be much higher.

GRDG contracted numerous independent scientific research laboratories to evaluate Equivir against multiple viruses including influenza, rhinovirus (one of the causes of the common cold), and Ebola. This latest testing validates and complements the previous successes. GRDG Sciences, LLC has utilized the non-clinical and pre-clinical services program offered by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health. So far Equivir has demonstrated in vitro efficacy against multiple strains of Influenza (H1N1, H3N2, H5N1, H7N9, Influenza B, Parainfluenza 3), Human Rhinovirus-14, Human Coronavirus-A, and Ebola.

The research is headed up by GRDG Director of Scientific Initiatives Daryl Thompson, an entrepreneur and biochemist who is known for his multiple healthcare technology innovations. "Equivir was designed as a solution for guidelines established by Project Bioshield," says Mr. Thompson. "We are moving forward to establish Equivir as a potential therapeutic to mitigate COVID-19."

GRDG's Chief Scientific Advisor is Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, Jr., United States Assistant Surgeon General (Retired) and former Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) Officer at U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention. "The ability of Equivir to be validated and quickly deployed is a solution to an issue that is of great interest to the global public health community. "

GRDG is also advised by Lieutenant Colonel William H. Lyerly Jr., a retired U.S. Army Medical Service Corps Officer and also retired Career Senior Executive / Scientific Professional (ST) from the US Department of Homeland Security, having served also as a senior official in the US Department of Health and Human Services, US Agency for International Development, and the Executive Office of the President (White House). Lyerly states, "this latest outbreak illustrates the speed at which pandemics can explode and the need for easily administered, effective, and versatile treatments. Equivir's potential to help treat and prevent illnesses caused by this and other future outbreaks is crucial for stopping the spread of the Coronavirus."

About GRDG Sciences, LLC

GRDG Sciences is private research and development company involved in drug discovery for the prevention, inhibition and treatment of neurological, oncology and immuno-related diseases.

