GREA (Global Real Estate Advisors) Expands National Multifamily Investment Sales & Advisory Firm with Addition of Deaton Investment Real Estate in Raleigh, North Carolina

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GREA (Global Real Estate Advisors), a leading player in the commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory sector, is delighted to announce an expansion of its multifamily investment sales and advisory services in North Carolina. This expansion is the result of the recent addition of an experienced team based in Raleigh, North Carolina, led by industry veterans Steve Deaton, Michael Deaton, and "T." Furlow.

The strategic partnership between GREA and Deaton Investment Real Estate expands the company's national representation to 11 major metropolitan areas in less than 2 years. This alliance brings together two distinguished commercial real estate entities to provide an exclusive advisory platform for multifamily investors. United by a shared mission, each GREA office maintains the relentless determination of boutique firms while offering our clients national expertise and reach.

With a collective sales volume exceeding $7 billion for 2022 and 2023 and a dedicated team of over 70 investment sales advisors, GREA has firmly established itself as one of the largest independent commercial real estate organizations in the United States.

Steve Deaton, Founder and CEO of Deaton Investment Real Estate since 1981, explained the motivation behind partnering with GREA, saying, "Our decision to join forces with GREA was fueled by their innovative partnership platform, which brings together some of the nation's leading multifamily investment advisors. This unique alliance offers exceptional support and resources to our multifamily investment clients and will generate new opportunities and added value for them."

About GREA:

GREA is an investment sales platform led by a nationwide network of top advisors with decades of experience arranging the purchase, sale and financing of multifamily properties. United by a shared mission, we offer investors a boutique brokerage model on a national scale. Through our unified platform, we provide unrivaled local market insights and contacts, delivering superior results across the United States.

