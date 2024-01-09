GREA (Global Real Estate Advisors) Expands National Multifamily Investment Sales & Advisory Firm with Addition of Deaton Investment Real Estate in Raleigh, North Carolina

News provided by

Global Real Estate Advisors (GREA)

09 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GREA (Global Real Estate Advisors), a leading player in the commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory sector, is delighted to announce an expansion of its multifamily investment sales and advisory services in North Carolina. This expansion is the result of the recent addition of an experienced team based in Raleigh, North Carolina, led by industry veterans Steve Deaton, Michael Deaton, and "T." Furlow.

Continue Reading

The strategic partnership between GREA and Deaton Investment Real Estate expands the company's national representation to 11 major metropolitan areas in less than 2 years. This alliance brings together two distinguished commercial real estate entities to provide an exclusive advisory platform for multifamily investors. United by a shared mission, each GREA office maintains the relentless determination of boutique firms while offering our clients national expertise and reach.

With a collective sales volume exceeding $7 billion for 2022 and 2023 and a dedicated team of over 70 investment sales advisors, GREA has firmly established itself as one of the largest independent commercial real estate organizations in the United States.

Steve Deaton, Founder and CEO of Deaton Investment Real Estate since 1981, explained the motivation behind partnering with GREA, saying, "Our decision to join forces with GREA was fueled by their innovative partnership platform, which brings together some of the nation's leading multifamily investment advisors. This unique alliance offers exceptional support and resources to our multifamily investment clients and will generate new opportunities and added value for them."

About GREA:

GREA is an investment sales platform led by a nationwide network of top advisors with decades of experience arranging the purchase, sale and financing of multifamily properties. United by a shared mission, we offer investors a boutique brokerage model on a national scale. Through our unified platform, we provide unrivaled local market insights and contacts, delivering superior results across the United States.

For more information about GREA and its extended range of services, please visit www.grea.com.

SOURCE Global Real Estate Advisors (GREA)

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.