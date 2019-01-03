Grease Beast Products Now on Amazon as Demand Rises

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pura Naturals Inc. (OTC-PINK: PNAT) ("Pura" or the "Company"), makers of eco-friendly earth-conscious cleaning products, today announced that the Grease Beast products have gone live on Amazon.

Robert Doherty, C.E.O., states, "Our Grease Beast products are now for sale through Amazon. I am also happy to report that our Grease Beast website found at www.greasebeastscrubpads.com has been updated with our store locator. This allows for an easy search to find the products at over 250 retail locations throughout the United States, including True Value Hardware, Ace Hardware, Orgill supplied hardware stores, and Ingles Markets, where we are experiencing positive sell-through and repeat orders. With the recent launch on Amazon, the Company will expand production and inventory of the products to meet the anticipated further sales demand."

About Pura Naturals

Pura Naturals has a household cleaning product that absorbs grease and grime while delivering unique soap infusion without harmful chemicals or the bacteria buildup common with typical sponge products. Pura Naturals' foam technology was developed in response to the gulf oil spill. The revolutionary foam absorbs grease while repelling water and inhibiting bacteria growth and odors. The earth conscious company prides itself on its plant-based products made from renewable resources with no petroleum by-products. Pura Naturals products are sold at Home Depot, True Value Hardware, Ace Hardware, CVS Pharmacy, Ingles Markets, Kroger, Meijer, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods Market nationwide. Further information can be found at www.puranaturalsproducts.com

