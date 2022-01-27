Greasezilla® Experiences Demand Surge Amid Global Urgency to Mitigate Landfilling and Generate Renewable Energy Alternatives

LANSING, W.Va., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Downey Ridge Environmental Company, developer of Greasezilla® FOG (fats, oils & grease) separation and processing systems will more than double the number of Greasezilla systems in operation during 2022. Greasezilla systems have been adopted industry wide, encompassing liquid waste processors, pumpers, and wastewater treatment operations. The company will open sites in conjunction with global wastewater engineering firms and POTWs. Recently, SCWU Environmental Services, a SouthWest Water Company, commissioned a new South Carolina site, making it the largest installation to date for Greasezilla.

Ron Crosier, president, Downey Ridge Environmental Company, said, "Greasezilla now solves FOG management challenges for professionals across a wide variety of industries. For us, the opportunity to improve industry practices in a meaningful way is the most rewarding aspect of our continued growth. We're humbled to be able to give back to an industry that has been so good to us over the years."

Greasezilla's ability to generate significant profits from FOG waste is encouraging liquid waste processors, pumpers and wastewater treatment facilities to start or upgrade their own FOG receiving stations. Greasezilla will install five new sites in the eastern U.S. during the first quarters of 2022, and the company is completing plans for a public-private joint venture in Texas and installations at several wastewater treatment facilities, including sites in Maryland and upstate New York. HRSD's Nansemond Treatment Center is nearing completion of its ultramodern receiving center and plans to open it during Q2.

Internationally, in addition to clients in the wastewater, grease trap pumping and food processing industries, Greasezilla applications have spawned into the UCO (used cooking oil) and biodiesel sectors. Companies that specialize in collecting and processing UCO for biodiesel conversion are turning to Brown Grease as an available and lower-cost feedstock. Greasezilla is uniquely positioned in this market for its high-quality, low-moisture Brown Grease Advanced Biofuel (ABF) offtake.

"You can sense the urgency across many channels to manage and process FOG more efficiently while mitigating landfilling through FOG innovation," said Brian Levine, executive vice president, Downey Ridge Environmental Company. "Greasezilla's systems have reached a pinnacle in automating the separation and Biofuel extraction process, with minimal operator intervention. Our systems sit upstream from POTWs, commercial haulers, DAF systems, biodiesel production and anaerobic digesters, with remote monitoring capabilities. Today, Greasezilla operators can watch the separation process and biofuel generation on their handhelds. Furthermore, the water, batter and Brown Grease separation layers are all being recovered and reused, truly embracing the circular economy by collecting, processing and repurposing FOG across the country."

In addition to Greasezilla's 2022 announcements, notable achievements in 2021 include:

Introduction of a New System Model: Greasezilla released a self-contained, fully enclosed system configuration to give sites flexibility for exterior placement. Without the need for physical building space, the system can be installed almost anywhere in the world. The configuration expands Greasezilla's customer base exponentially, by making it easier than ever for pumpers and wastewater treatment facilities to incorporate Greasezilla® into their operations.

