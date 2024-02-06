GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024 WILL BE FRAMED BY ONE OF TELEVISION'S MOST ICONIC LATINO FACES

News provided by

Great American Family

06 Feb, 2024, 11:31 ET

GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA SIGNS EMMY® AWARD WINNING HOST AND ACTOR, MARIO LOPEZ TO MULTI-PICTURE, MULTI-YEAR DEAL TO SHOWCASE DIVERSE TALENT

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media announced it has signed Emmy® Award winning host and actor, Mario Lopez to a multi-picture, multi-year deal to star in content across the company's vast media portfolio which includes linear networks Great American Family, Great American Faith & Living, Great American Pure Flix, Great American Adventures, and digital channel, Great American Faith & Home, with a focus to showcase diverse talent in front of the camera. Broader terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Continue Reading
Photo: Courtesy of Mario Lopez
Photo: Courtesy of Mario Lopez

Lopez will be a major part of Great American Christmas 2024, starring in content for Great American Family where he joins a family of iconic TV stars who have made Great American Christmas a leader in original Christmas content. Great American Christmas 2024 returns in October. His very first film in this partnership will include a holiday film starring alongside wife and Broadway star Courtney Lopez.

"Mario Lopez has entertained millions of people for almost four decades," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "From his breakout role of A.C. Slater on 'Saved by the Bell' to his nightly presentations of Hollywood news on 'Access Hollywood,' the world loves Mario Lopez. We welcome Mario to Great American Media and look forward to his many creative contributions to our ever-growing, emerging brand of beloved faith and family entertainment," Abbott concluded.

"Throughout my career, I've aimed to create a body of work that appeals to diverse audiences and, above all, brings joy to people," Lopez stated. "Joining Great American Media is immensely fulfilling. I look forward to creating uplifting, inclusive, and diverse content, viewed through a positive lens for all ages. At this stage in my life, family is the most important thing to me. Being able to share family-friendly stories representing diverse voices is a true blessing," Lopez concluded.

Mario Lopez is a constant presence on the pop culture scene. Actor, NYT Best Selling author, producer, and Emmy winning host, Lopez's prolific career has made him one of the most sought-after personalities in entertainment today. Lopez became a household name as 'A.C. Slater' on the hit 90's teen series, "Saved By The Bell," and he starred in, as well as served as a producer on the wildly popular "Saved By The Bell" reboot on Peacock.  Lopez is the host of NBC's "Access Hollywood," & "Access Daily." Additionally, Mario hosts the national iHeart radio programs "On with Mario Lopez." In 2008, Mario Lopez made his Broadway debut in the revival of A Chorus Line where he met his wife, Courtney. Mario and Courtney have three adorable kids, Gia, Dominic and Santino. Lopez is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment, WME and Ken Lindner and attorney John Tishbi.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY
Great American Family is America's premiere destination for quality family-friendly programming, including original holiday movies, rom-coms and fan-favorite series that celebrate faith, family, and country.  Great American Family is home to year-round seasonal celebrations including Great American Christmas, the network's signature franchise featuring holiday themed movies and specials.  Founded in 2021, Great American Family is part of the Great American Media portfolio of brands. Follow Great American Family on
Twitter: @GAfamilyTV Facebook: @GAfamilytv Instagram: @greatamericanfamily

MEDIA CONTACT:
Pam Slay
Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations
818.415.3784
[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Family

Also from this source

GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY PRESENTS 'GREAT AMERICAN RESCUE BOWL,' STARRING BETH STERN, DAN MANNARINO, AND BRIAN BALTHAZAR, FEBRUARY 11

GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY PRESENTS 'GREAT AMERICAN RESCUE BOWL,' STARRING BETH STERN, DAN MANNARINO, AND BRIAN BALTHAZAR, FEBRUARY 11

Great American Family announced its annual "Great American Rescue Bowl," created in partnership with North Shore Animal League America, will premiere ...
GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA WRAPS 2023 WITH BIG WINS, ANNOUNCES NEW ORIGINAL PROGRAMS FOR LINEAR AND STREAMING IN Q1 24

GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA WRAPS 2023 WITH BIG WINS, ANNOUNCES NEW ORIGINAL PROGRAMS FOR LINEAR AND STREAMING IN Q1 24

The success of Great American Media platforms in 2023 sets the stage for a major brand expansion in 2024. Great American Family entered the Christmas ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Television

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.