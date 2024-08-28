'GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024,' WITH HIGH-QUALITY, ORIGINAL HOLIDAY FILMS FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY, RETURNS TO GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY AND STREAMING ON PURE FLIX BEGINNING, OCTOBER 17

MOST ORIGINAL PREMIERES IN GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA HISTORY

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media, the leader in high-quality faith and family productions, announced the return of beloved holiday franchise, GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS, for its fourth year on Great American Family. The festive season kicks off on October 17 and will also be available on the company's owned streaming service, Pure Flix. Great American Family offers an unbeatable lineup of new Christmas movies starring some of the genre's most cherished stars, including Mario Lopez, Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and many more—talent who have delivered the highest ratings in the history of the genre. Pure Flix, the top streaming home for faith-based content, will feature high-quality Original Christmas premieres alongside subscriber favorites from previous years. Together, the two platforms will present more Original faith and family Christmas content than any other media company .

GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS on Great American Family is a 24/7 Christmas movie event running throughout October, November, and December. The programming features cherished holiday traditions and new, surprise-and-delight moments, culminating with the 138th Tournament of Roses Parade, broadcast live from Pasadena, California, on January 1, 2025 . Whether watched on Linear TV or in streaming, Great American Family and Pure Flix are the go-to destinations for authentic, high-quality, Original Christmas content.

"Great American Christmas has quickly become a highly valued holiday tradition" said Bill Abbott, President & CEO of Great American Media. "Our early success is owed to our incredible family of talent and a commitment to storytelling that embodies the true spirit of Christmas—the holiday as it's meant to be celebrated. Stories about love, faith, hope, and joy set us apart from others simply making movies in holiday settings. The extraordinary number of high-quality, original faith and family premieres this holiday season elevates Great American Christmas to a leadership position in the holiday space," Abbott concluded.

BELOW ARE A FEW NEW, ORIGINAL HOLIDAY PREMIERES, DATES RELEASE SOON :

A CHRISTMAS CASTLE PROPOSAL, starring Rhiannon Fish and Mitchell Bourke. Olivia, a commoner, travels with Prince Alexander to his family's magical palace, Torovia so their families can spend a first Christmas together. The couple's plans for an enchanted Christmas are threatened by comedic mishaps caused by cultural differences between the families.

CHRISTMAS IN SCOTLAND, starring Jill Winternitz and Dominic Watters. A New York installation designer helps a small Scottish community create a dazzling light display to win "Best Christmas Village" festival. The designer is forced to work with a wealthy heir who doesn't like Christmas, though feelings may change if the pair succeeds in creating joy for the community.

A VINTAGE CHRISTMAS, starring Merritt Patterson and Christopher Russell. A dedicated preservationist battles a developer's ambitions to tear down a historic Post Office with ties to her family. The choice of old versus new threatens to divide the small town unless there is a solution for the greater good of all concerned.

THE FABRIC OF CHRISTMAS, starring Ferelith Young and Harmon Walsh. Firefighter Liam and quilting teacher, Amy, come together to make the perfect quilt for Liam's sister's Christmas wedding. Two headstrong people discover the importance of putting personal differences aside to create what is most important at Christmas.

A ROYAL CHRISTMAS BALLET, starring Brittany Underwood and Jonathan Stoddard. A retired ballerina is pressed into service working with a visiting team of royal ambassadors to put on the season's performance of "The Nutcracker" and finds herself center stage in an unexpected Christmas romance.

A CHRISTMAS LESS TRAVELED, starring Candace Cameron Bure and Eric Johnson. A local business owner finds an audio cassette in the player of her recently departed dad's classic red truck. The message instructs Desi to go on a holiday road trip down memory lane where she meets a man who needs her help and who offers help in return.

A LITTLE WOMEN'S CHRISTMAS, starring Trevor Donovan, Jen Lilley, Jillian Murray, Laura Osnes, Julia Reilly, Jesse Hutch, and the great, Gladys Knight. A modern retelling of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel.

GET HIM BACK FOR CHRISTMAS, starring Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega. Special appearance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Mario Lopez, Victoria Jackson, and Natasha Bure. Bella made it big in music. Jack stayed behind in his hometown working at The Salvation Army to help his family after his dad passes. Bella returns home after a heartbreaking split with her chart-topping singing partner and asks Jack to write the perfect song to get her boyfriend back. Carlos PenaVega wrote and performs an original song, "Get Him Back for Christmas" performed for the film at AT&T Stadium.

A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS BALL, starring Danica McKellar and Oliver Rice. Choreographed by Gleb Savchenko. With only the Internet, a plane ticket and a lifelong determination to find her birth family Chelsea travels to royal hamlet, Havenshire, at Christmas. Along the way, Chelsea sneaks into a castle, teaches a stubborn Prince how to dance, and looks to be in the perfect place when the bells toll Christmas Eve.

WREATHMAKER CHRISTMAS, starring Kristin Wollett and Casey Elliott. A wreathmaker slips on ice and injures her arm which puts her holiday wreath deliveries in jeopardy until a selfless neighbor steps up to keep her business afloat.

HOME SWEET CHRISTMAS, starring Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison. Two former childhood friends reunite after a beloved family member passes, leaving the future of his magical maple sugar farm in their hands.

ONCE UPON A CHRISTMAS WISH, starring Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez. A local mayor discovers his childhood Christmas wishes are coming true. With his childhood friend, the pair can inspire residents to showcase the town's warmth and values while pushing back a major developer's desire to take the community in a different direction.

SLEIGH BELLS AND SUGAR PLUMS, starring Jill Wagner and Jesse Hutch. A historian seeks inspiration for her next project in her family's hometown of Aurora, which is famous for experiencing the Northern Lights. While there, she bonds with a local tour guide who shows her the town's Christmas traditions and witnesses a harbinger of miracles to come.

A SHELTER AND SEASON'S GREETINGS, starring Ash Tsai and Eric Guillmette. Caleb is injured in the Army and recovers through help from shelter therapy dogs. As a sign of thanks, Caleb returns home to help Amber run the local shelter and, in the process, discovers his feelings for Amber go beyond gratitude.

CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT, starring Erin Agostino and Harmon Walsh. Juliet pitches Christmas candles to her boss to earn a promotion and enlists the help of a candle store owner (Tom) who refuses at first but reluctantly agrees when he realizes the money will help make his daughter's Christmas wish come true.

COUPLED UP FOR CHRISTMAS, starring Sara Canning and Marcus Rosner. Two heartbroken strangers pretend to be dating others to win the affection of their true soulmates.

*SPECIAL PRESENTATION WORLD PREMIERE TBA – ONE NIGHT ONLY – Thanksgiving Night, November 28

PURE FLIX CHRISTMAS 2024 STREAMING PREMIERES, DATES RELEASE SOON:

A PARIS CHRISTMAS WALTZ, starring Jen Lilley and Matthew Morrison. A novice dancer, Emma encounters professional dancer Leo whose love for competitive dance is diminishing until a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity presents itself for the dancer and his beloved choreographer to take Emma's dancing to next level.

A HOT COCOA CHRISTMAS, starring Susie Abromeit and Torrance Coombs. The modern-day reimagining of William Shakespeare's beloved classic "Much Ado About Nothing" set at Christmas.

*THE BELOVED MOVIE FRANCHISE THAT STARTED IT ALL, TBA OCTOBER 14: A WORLDWIDE STREAMING EXCLUSIVE

12 GAMES OF CHRISTMAS, starring Felisha Cooper and Johnny Ramey. A group of friends are magically transported inside a Christmas-themed board game during a holiday party. They must play through all levels to return home just in time for Christmas.

CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE, starring Rukiya Bernard and Dewshane Williams. Nia hopes to save her father's beloved inn and is initially excited to meet Julian who she believes will help her only to discover Julian's first thought was to change the legacy property.

A KINDHEARTED CHRISTMAS, starring Jennie Garth and Cameron Mathison. A small business owner gets inspired to donate to the town anonymously which has everyone in the community following suit all while a local reporter tries to find out who the secret Santa is.

CHRISTMAS IN MAPLE HILLS, starring Emily Alatalo, Bukola Ayoka, Ayinde Blake. A charismatic veterinarian needs to track down the enigmatic owner of her family's land to preserve its legacy.

ANGEL FALLS CHRISTMAS, starring Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes. A devoted doctor with little time for Christmas works a miracle for her patient and finds acceptance and love in the unlikeliest of places.

ROYALLY WRAPPED FOR CHRISTMAS, starring Jen Lilley and Brendan Fehr. The director of an international charity is called to the Kingdom of Valdonia by its royal family where she grows ever closer to a prince.

CATERING CHRISTMAS, starring Merritt Patterson and Daniel Lissing. A struggling catering business lands the Christmas event of the year but will have to cater to the whims of the town's top socialite.

CHRISTMAS AT THE DRIVE-IN, starring Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe. A property lawyer works to prove her local drive-in is an institution and cannot be closed and then meets the proposed seller, who happens to be the heir to the property.

A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE FOR DAISY, starring Jill Wagner and Nick Bateman. An interior designer scores a landmark property remodel before discovering the new owner is someone special from her past life who is now parent to an adopted daughter.

A CHRISTMAS STAR, starring Sara Canning and Daniel Lissing. An astronomer predicts a new meteor shower will appear above a town and needs to convince locals not to light an annual tree to see the phenomenon.

I'M GLAD ITS CHRISTMAS, starring Jessica Lowndes, Paul Green, and Gladys Knight. A salesclerk dreaming of an opportunity on Broadway encounters a jingle writer also in need of a professional miracle. Little do the pair realize, an angel of a business owner has divine plans for everyone this Christmas.

*ONE OF THE BEST FAITH MOVIES OF 2024, TBA OCTOBER 21 – A WORLDWIDE STREAMING EXCLUSIVE

