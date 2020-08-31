Great American Cookies® And Marble Slab Creamery® Introduce New Brand Visions And Store Designs

Parent company Global Franchise Group (GFG), partnered with nationally recognized brand consultancy and creative agency, Sterling-Rice Group (SRG) to conceptualize the visions. Back in May, GFG and SRG introduced a cohesive co-brand experience for the brands bringing the concepts together in one delicious destination – a wonderland for those who crave fresh-baked cookies and homemade ice cream. The first store featuring the integrated branding is open in Columbia, South Carolina and includes standout aspects of the new individual Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery branding and experience.

"Global Franchise Group's mission is to champion our brands. Elevating and investing in the Great American Cookies and Marble Slab experience is a perfect demonstration of that commitment," said Paul Damico, CEO of GFG. "These brands are nostalgic, popular and category leading. They now have a future defining vision that will set them far apart from the competition, delight our customers and empower our franchise system."

The inspiration for the rebranding of Great American Cookies centers around "The Sweet Spot." Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life and the brand promises to treat customers to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. The next chapter in Great American Cookies' timeless place in history features a vibrant, fun-filled ambiance where everyday elements tempt your sweet tooth and elevate your mood. Cookie Cakes shine in the new store design and the mantra "Home of the Original Cookie Cake" is front and center reminding customers of the brand's claim to fame. A Cookie Cake design station is also a focal point highlighting the many flavor and design customizations available. Great American Cookies recently introduced new Letter and Number Double Doozie Cakes which are proving popular with customers.

"Just Imagine" is this driving motto behind the new Marble Slab Creamery experience. Marble Slab Creamery believes in the transformative power of imagination and promises to inspire with infinite possibilities to feed curiosity and capture cravings. Signage like "Imagination Has No Limits" is found in the new store design encouraging customers to take full advantage of the brand's "Free Mix-Ins" promise, or dream-up a customized shake. Ice Cream Cakes are also a prominent feature. Many locations will feature a "Cake Walk" that highlights innovation in cake design and options.

"Creating the framework for the evolution of Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamy has been a tremendous undertaking but also incredibly fun," said Annica Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer for GFG. "These two great legacy brands have major heart and hold a special place in the lives of our customers. We wanted to pay homage to that and stay true to our roots while also modernizing the look and experience to keep Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery relevant for generations to come. While our locations are still certainly the Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery you know and love, they feel re-energized with infectious energy and happiness."

Both new store designs were conceptualized with food theater front and center. Bright colors and playful signage, packaging and uniforms encourage social media moments and elevate the customer experience. All new store construction and remodels will be required to feature the new branding and design going forward.

To learn more about the brand visions and designs, please visit www.greatamericancookies.com and www.marbleslab.com. For franchising information, please visit http://www.globalfranchise.com/franchise-info/ .

About Great American Cookies® www.greatamericancookies.com

Founded in 1977 on the strength of an old family Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe, Great American Cookies has set the standard for gourmet Cookie sales in a fun, celebratory environment. For over 40 years, Great American Cookies has maintained the heritage and integrity of its products by producing proprietary Cookie dough exclusively from its plant in Atlanta. Great American Cookies is known for its signature Cookie Cakes, trademark flavors and menu of delectable products baked fresh in store. Great American Cookies currently operates in locations across the United States, as well as internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. For more information about Great American Cookies and store locations, visit www.greatamericancookies.com , follow Great American Cookies' national Twitter handle, @Gr8AmCookies, or become a fan of the brand on Facebook at www.facebook.com/greatamericancookies .

About Marble Slab Creamery® www.marbleslab.com

Marble Slab Creamery, a leading purveyor of chef created super-premium hand-mixed ice cream and the innovator of the frozen slab technique, was founded in 1983. Every batch of Marble Slab Creamery ice cream is fresh made in small batches in store using dairy from local farms and flavor ingredients from around the world. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in, Bahrain, Canada, Guam, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, and the United States. For more information on Marble Slab Creamery visit our website www.marbleslab.com. You can also join the conversation on Facebook®, www.facebook.com/marbleslabcreamery, Twitter (@Marbleslab) or Instagram (@marbleslabcreamery)

SOURCE Global Franchise Group

