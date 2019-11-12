Great American Cookies® Bakes-Up E-Commerce Gifting Program

"After extensive planning and testing, we are thrilled to offer a way for Great American Cookies to be enjoyed anywhere in the U.S," said Lisa Cheatham, Vice President of Growth Marketing for Global Franchise Group, the franchisor of the Great American Cookies brand. "We are known for baking the freshest and most delicious cookies and our new e-commerce program maintains our high level of quality while offering unsurpassed freshness. Customers can send some fresh baked love to friends, family or even someone who doesn't have a Great American Cookies' nearby. They are also convenient for corporate gifting."

Monday through Friday, orders placed before 6 A.M. are baked and shipped on the same day and orders submitted after will be baked and shipped the next business day. Orders placed Saturday and Sunday will be processed on Monday. All baking and packaging take place at Great American Cookies' innovation center facility in Atlanta. Customers requesting a large order of gift boxes sent to multiple addresses are asked to email GACcustomerservice@gfgmanagement.com. Prices for in-store pickup may vary from the shipping option as stores are independently owned and operated. To order local pickup, select "Order Online" from www.greatamericancookies.com.

About Great American Cookies® www.greatamericancookies.com

Founded in 1977 on the strength of an old family chocolate chip Cookie recipe, Great American Cookies has set the standard for gourmet Cookie sales in a fun, celebratory environment. For over 40 years, Great American Cookies has maintained the heritage and integrity of its products by producing proprietary Cookie dough exclusively from its plant in Atlanta. Great American Cookies is known for its signature Cookie Cakes, trademark flavors and menu of delectable products baked fresh in store. Great American Cookies currently operates in mall-based locations across the United States, as well as internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

SOURCE Great American Cookies

