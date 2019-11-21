Great American Cookies® to Offer Sweet Reward on National Cookie Day (Dec. 4)

"Great American Cookies makes any celebration sweeter and National Cookie Day is no different," said Annica Conrad, Executive Vice President of Brand Marketing for Global Franchise Group, the parent company of Great American Cookies. "While we appreciate our customers every day of the year, National Cookie Day is tailormade for us and by offering one free Original Chocolate Chip Cookie for our loyalty app users, we are adding to the national celebration and having a little fun while kicking off the holiday season!"

From holiday-themed Cookie Cakes to dozens of delicious cookies in a variety of flavors, it's no wonder the holidays are one of the biggest times of the year for Great American Cookies. Cookie Cakes are available in a variety of shapes and sizes and can be personalized with an endless combination of designs, colors and unique messages. Customers may place their order online at www.greatamericancookies.com and pick it up at a nearby store location. For ease of shopping, customers may also customize and select a Cookie Cake in the days leading up to holidays, or on the actual holiday. Great American Cookies always makes sure there are enough Cookie Cakes to go around and they can be ready in 15 minutes.

* Available on Dec. 4, 2019 only at participating Great American Cookies locations. Receive one free Original Chocolate Chip Cookie per person. Great American Cookies loyalty app must be downloaded and sign-up completed by midnight on Dec. 3, 2019 to receive offer. No purchase necessary. Must present National Cookie Day offer on phone to redeem.

Founded in 1977 on the strength of an old family chocolate chip Cookie recipe, Great American Cookies has set the standard for gourmet Cookie sales in a fun, celebratory environment. For over 40 years, Great American Cookies has maintained the heritage and integrity of its products by producing proprietary Cookie dough exclusively from its plant in Atlanta. Great American Cookies is known for its signature Cookie Cakes, trademark flavors and menu of delectable products baked fresh in store. Great American Cookies currently operates in locations across the United States, as well as internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

