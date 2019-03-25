Great American Cookies® to Treat Customers to One Free Original Chocolate Chip Cookie on Tax Day (Monday, April 15)

"Providing a treat for our customers on Tax Day has become a tradition at Great American Cookies," said Annica Kreider, Executive Vice President of Great American Cookies. "Tax Day can be stressful and we want to help our guests take a big delicious bite out of their worries by enjoying a free fresh-baked Original Chocolate Chip Cookie. We invite everyone to come and join us on April 15."

* No purchase or proof of completed taxes necessary. Deals valid only at participating U.S. stores. While supplies last. Limit one per customer during day of promotion. Valid only at participating U.S. stores. No purchase necessary. Great American Cookies is managed by GFG Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Global Franchise Group.

About Great American Cookies® www.greatamericancookies.com

Founded in 1977 on the strength of an old family chocolate chip Cookie recipe, Great American Cookies has set the standard for gourmet Cookie sales in a fun, celebratory environment. For over 40 years, Great American Cookies has maintained the heritage and integrity of its products by producing proprietary Cookie dough exclusively from its plant in Atlanta. Great American Cookies is known for its signature Cookie Cakes, trademark flavors and menu of delectable products baked fresh in store. Great American Cookies currently operates in mall-based locations across the United States, as well as internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

