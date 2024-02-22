Great American Eclipse Predicts Where to See a Double Diamond Ring during the April 8th Total Solar Eclipse

SANTA FE, N.M., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first ever eclipse maps that predict precisely where the double diamond ring effect can be seen inside the path of totality are at

https://www.greatamericaneclipse.com/double-diamond-ring

Credit: Michael Zeiler, GreatAmericanEclipse.com

One of the most beautiful sights of a total solar eclipse is the diamond ring effect which occurs just as the last bit of exposed Sun is extinguished before totality and also at the moment when totality ends and the Sun reappears.

Sometimes, the diamond ring effect presents as a stunning double diamond ring! That is, you'll witness two brilliant bits of the Sun being simultaneously extinguished at the beginning of total eclipse, or two brilliant bits appearing when the Sun returns at the end of totality.

"Seeing the rare and exquisite double diamond ring effect will enhance eclipse viewers' experiences inside the path of totality. Using detailed lunar topographic data from NASA and Japanese lunar orbiters, we now can predict exactly where people can see this wonder." says Michael Zeiler, eclipse cartographer of GreatAmericanEclipse.com.

SOURCE Great American Eclipse