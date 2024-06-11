GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY ANNOUNCES ALEXA PENAVEGA AND CARLOS PENAVEGA SET TO STAR IN AND PRODUCE NEW ORIGINAL MOVIE, LOVE AT THE KETTLE (wt), CO-PRODUCED WITH MARIO LOPEZ FOR GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024

CHRISTMAS ENTHUSIASTS WHO CANNOT WAIT FOR THE HOLIDAYS,

GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS IN JULY RETURNS JULY 1

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Family announced Carlos PenaVega ("Big Time Rush") and Alexa PenaVega ("Spy Kids") are set to star in the new, Original movie, Love At the Kettle (wt), which will have its World Premiere on the network as part of Great American Christmas 2024. The highly popular holiday movie event returns to air all-new Original movies this holiday season. The PenaVegas will executive produce the film in Nashville, with pop culture multi-hyphenate, Mario Lopez (Once Upon a Christmas Wish) co-producing. For Christmas enthusiasts who cannot wait 125 days until the return of Great American Christmas, Great American Media announces Great American Christmas in July begins July 1 on Great American Family and streaming on Great American Pure Flix with 24/7, around the clock holiday movies, royal movie marathons, and beloved, faith-filled stories of the season.

Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega

In Love At the Kettle (wt), up-and-coming singer songwriter Bella Harlan (Alexa PenaVega) comes home for Christmas and enlists her high-school songwriting partner Jack Grayton (Carlos PenaVega) to craft a song to win back her rockstar boyfriend by Christmas. As the two reunite for the first time in a decade, they embark on a Christmas journey down memory lane, and soon realize true love may be closer than they thought. The heart of the movie centers on Jack's role with The Salvation Army, and Bella soon finds herself inspired by his devotion and passion to a life of doing the most good. Filled with charming original music and its share of twists and turns, Love At the Kettle (wt) demonstrates the importance of never losing sight of the ones who matter the most.

"This is our second film this year with Carlos and Alexa, and I am so excited to be reunited and working with them on a number of projects that are different from the typical rom com," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "The PenaVegas are about faith, family, compassion, and love. With Alexa and Carlos starring in and co-executive producing with Mario Lopez a story that celebrates faith, Christmas, and one of the most beloved charitable organizations in America, The Salvation Army -- it is guaranteed to be a winning moment for our viewers," Abbott concluded.

"We are so excited about Love at the Kettle because it represents everything Carlos and I love about Christmas and the holiday season. We want to be a light in this industry and to offer families positive, uplifting and faith-filled stories," said Alexa PenaVega. "We also feel fortunate to have worked with The Salvation Army for a number of years, and we look forward to representing the authentic goodness behind the brand and mission," said Carlos PenaVega.

Love At the Kettle (wt) is executive produced by Mark Roberts, Mario Lopez, Alexa PenaVega, and Carlos Penavega. Brian Herzlinger directs from an Original screenplay written by Horace Priester.

Viewers who love the Christmas season have made Great American Christmas one of the most popular, seasonal program events on television. Each year, Great American Family gifts viewers a glimpse into the coming holiday by presenting Great American Christmas in July . Beginning July 1, fans will see beloved network stars like Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, Jill Wagner, Chad Michael Murray, Jen Lilley, Lori Loughlin, Trevor Donovan, Laura Osnes, Merritt Patterson, Paul Greene, Cameron Mathison, Jennie Garth, Christopher Russell, and more, as the network rolls out 24/7, around the clock entertainment. This year's event on Great American Family includes encores of highly rated originals My Christmas Hero, A Christmas Blessing, A Paris Christmas Waltz, A Royal Date for Christmas, Christmas Keepsake, 'Twas the Text Before Christmas, A Dash of Christmas, Christmas on Windmill Way, Destined 2: Christmas Once More, Meet Me Under the Mistletoe, and so many more original movies from the Great American Christmas library.

Viewers who stream on Great American Pure Flix will enjoy Peppermint & Postcards starring Ella Cannon and Christopher Russell (July 1), Bringing Christmas Home, starring Jill Wagner and Paul Greene (Great American Pure Flix premiere, July 4), My Christmas Hero, starring Candace Cameron Bure and Gabe Hogan (July 4), Designing Christmas, starring Susie Abromeit and Liam McIntyre (Great American Pure Flix premiere, July 11), and Sunrise in Heaven, starring Caylee Cowan, Travis Burns, and Corbin Bernsen (July 11).

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY

As the flagship linear TV network of Great American Media, Great American Family is America's premiere destination for quality family-friendly programming, featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Founded in 2021, Great American Family is home to year-round seasonal celebrations the whole family can enjoy together, including Great American Christmas, the network's signature franchise featuring holiday themed movies and specials. Great American Family is available in 50 million households via cable and satellite providers.

Visit https://www.greatamericanfamily.com/channel-finder/ or text FAMILY to 877-999-1225 to find your local channel.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN PURE FLIX

As the streaming service of Great American Media, Great American Pure Flix provides quality family-friendly programming that celebrates faith, family and country. With affordable flat-rate pricing, families can stream a prolific offering of unlimited movies and shows on demand. Great American Pure Flix features inspiring, uplifting and entertaining content the entire family can enjoy together, with new original and exclusive titles added every month. New customers can enjoy a 7-day free trial by visiting GreatAmericanPureFlix.com.

Watch Great American Pure Flix https://signup.pureflix.com/signup/c3e/email

