GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY ANNOUNCES CANDACE CAMERON BURE AND CAMERON MATHISON STAR IN HOME SWEET CHRISTMAS, PART OF GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024

In Home Sweet Christmas, Sophie Marlow (Bure), a successful mergers and acquisitions attorney, is called home to Waynesbridge, Washington, following her great uncle's passing. Uncle Henry left Sophie 60% ownership in his Marlow Maple Meadows, a sprawling patch of sugar maple forest. Though Sophie hasn't been on the property in decades, she immediately begins retracing the happy steps of her youth before encountering Sam (Mathison), her long-lost, childhood friend. Sam has returned to the farm after learning Henry left him the other 40% of the property. The legacy property means a quick sale is likely, though Sophie and Sam will discover neither of them is ready to let go just yet.

Home Sweet Christmas is a Syrup Studios production in association with Candy Rock Entertainment. Mick MacKay serves as Producer, and Paula Elle directs an original screenplay written by Kevin Commins and Robin Dunne. Executive producers include Candace Cameron Bure, Ford Englerth, Jeffery Brooks, Holly A. Hines, Eric Jarboe, Gerald Webb, Trevor McWhinney, Paula Elle, and Martin Wood. Supervising Producers include Jonathan Shore, Robyn Wiener, Michael Shepard, and David Oland serves as Associate Producer.

