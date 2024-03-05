GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY ANNOUNCES CANDACE CAMERON BURE PRESENTS: JUST IN TIME, STARRING BROADWAY SENSATION LAURA OSNES, PETER BRYANT, AND GREYSTON HOLT, WORLD PREMIERE, MARCH 26

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Family, the authentic home of quality, original family and faith-based programming, proudly announces the exclusive World Premiere of a Candace Cameron Bure Presents, original movie, Just In Time, starring Broadway's Laura Osnes, Peter Bryant, and Greyston Holt, Tuesday, March 26 (8 p.m. ET) . The film is the fourth production under the Candace Cameron Bure Presents studio banner. The film marks Executive Producer, Bure's, first-time working with actress and singer, Laura Osnes, whose successes includes a Tony Award® nomination for Best Actress in a musical for her role as Bonnie Parker in Bonnie & Clyde and a second Tony Award® nomination for the title role in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella.

"Candace Cameron Bure has a knack for finding beautifully crafted, meaningful stories that she and her team nurture into great family films," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "We are so proud to include the wonderful Laura Osnes in our family of talent and 'Just In Time' is that little gem of a movie viewers will want to watch over and over for years to come," Abbott concluded.

In Just in Time, Hannah (Osnes) and her husband, Rowan (Holt) have focused all their time, energy, and attention into trying to have a baby. The pressure to complete their family starts weighing heavily on their relationship. The couple is left questioning if having a child is the right thing to do and if they are still right for one another. When Hannah receives a call from a stranger, named Franklin (Bryant), who claims to have discovered an antique on the beach bearing an inscription unique to Hannah and Rowan, she reluctantly agrees to meet him to look. Franklin is certain the watch is a long-lost heirloom from Hannah's family. In the end, Franklin's patient approach helps Hannah see that the answers to all she seeks will be revealed in God's time.

"In this stunningly aspirational Easter presentation, Laura Osnes and Peter Bryant will bring you to tears. With the Candace Cameron Bure presents banner, we strive to deliver to our audience deep, meaningful, faith-filled entertainment of the highest quality," added Executive producer and CandyRock CEO, Bure.

"Just In Time" is a Syrup Studios production in association with Candy Rock Entertainment. Donald Munro serves as Producer and Paula Elle directs a screenplay by Masey Mclain & Taylor Kalupa. Executive producers also include Jeffery Brooks, Ford Englerth, Eric Jarboe, Holly A. Hines, Gerald Webb, Paula Elle, and Trevor McWhinney. Supervising producers are Michael Shepard, Johnathan Shore, and Jason Fischer, with Doran S. Chandler and Trudi Thorwalden as associate producers.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY

Great American Family is America's premiere destination for quality family-friendly programming, including original holiday movies, rom-coms and fan-favorite series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Family is home to year-round seasonal celebrations including Great American Christmas, the network's signature franchise featuring holiday themed movies and specials. Founded in 2021, Great American Family is part of the Great American Media portfolio of brands. Follow Great American Family on Twitter: @GAfamilyTV Facebook: @GAfamilytv Instagram: @greatamericanfamily

ABOUT CANDY ROCK ENTERTAINMENT:

Candy Rock Enterprises is a joint venture between award winning actress, producer and New York Times best-selling author Candace Cameron Bure and the full-service development and execution team behind Redrock Entertainment, Ford Englerth and Jeffery Brooks. Candy Rock's Entertainment division develops, produces, and distributes television projects, lifestyle programming and feature length films with an emphasis on family-friendly content. Instagram: @CandyRock.Entertainment

ABOUT SYRUP STUDIOS:

Syrup Studios is a Canadian deficit-financing studio focused on exceptional films, series, and international co-productions for global audiences. Syrup's highly tailored approach to developing, financing, producing, and distributing content through entrepreneurial business models brings each compelling story to life.

